e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘He’s taken some fantastic catches,’ Jonty Rhodes picks India allrounder to be one of his favourite fielders

‘He’s taken some fantastic catches,’ Jonty Rhodes picks India allrounder to be one of his favourite fielders

Rhodes also lavished praise on 2011 ODI World Cup winner Raina, who himself is one of the finest fielders India has produced.

cricket Updated: May 17, 2020 22:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jonty Rhodes was the first “best fielder” of international cricket
Jonty Rhodes was the first “best fielder” of international cricket(AFP)
         

South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes on Sunday rated Ravindra Jadeja among the best fielders in the world, saying the Indian allrounder has great commitment and anticipation skill.

“Jaddu has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also,” Rhodes told Suresh Raina during an Instagram Live chat.

Asked to name the best fielders in the world at the moment, the 50-year old, who changed the definition of fielding, said: “I love to watch AB (de Villiers) batting or fielding. (Martin) Guptill is there. Jaddu. Also, Michael Bevan, he had excellent speed. Also, Jaddu has great speed on the field.”

Rhodes also lavished praise on 2011 ODI World Cup winner Raina, who himself is one of the finest fielders India has produced.

“You remind me of me. I know how hard fields are in India and I have always have been a big fan (of you),” he said.

Asked what has changed in the fielding department since the 90s when Rhodes made his debut in 1992 to now, he said: “Fielding wasn’t a big part of the game then 1990s. The difference between then and now is that then every team had 1-2 good fielders... now fitness levels are different. Not just in the IPL or T20 cricket. If Virat Kohli is batting in Tests, you don’t want to give him two chances. He will bat and bat.

“Fielding has changed not just because of me… maybe people became more aware. But players have now identified that it’s the third department of the game and not just batting and bowling. The athletic abilities of players have changed,” Rhodes, who has played 245 ODIs and 52 Tests for South Africa, added.

On the fittest cricketers around, Rhodes said India captain Kohli is right up there.

“Steve smith stands out… although he does not look to be the fittest one around. You see the transformation of Virat Kohli. He was that chubby youngster earlier and now he has realised if he has to be right up there, he has to be fit and eat right. Eating right is so important. So Virat Kohli is right up there.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In