Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Tests with injured hamstring, BCCI names 31-year-old as replacement

In a big blow to the Indian cricket team, star batter Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test series against South Africa starting later this month, with BCCI naming Priyank Panchal as his replacement.

Rohit, who was appointed the new vice-captain of the Test team, has suffered a hamstring injury while practicing at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and will miss all three Tests, commencing December 26 in Centurion. This will be the second successive Test series which Rohit will miss, after being rested for the recently-concluded two-Test series against New Zealand at home.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," the BCCI tweeted.

India will miss the services of Rohit, who, since opening in Tests, has scored, 1462 runs from 14 matches at an impressive average of 58.48 with five centuries. He recently peeled off a match-winning 127 against England at The Oval, his first Test ton away from home. Rohit has been India's highest scorer in Tests this year with 906 runs from 11 matches.

