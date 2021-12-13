Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Tests with injured hamstring, BCCI names 31-year-old as replacement
cricket

Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Tests with injured hamstring, BCCI names 31-year-old as replacement

In a big blow to the Indian cricket team, star batter Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test series against South Africa starting December 26.
Rohit Sharma was India's vice-captain for South Africa Tests. (Getty)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

In a big blow to the Indian cricket team, star batter Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test series against South Africa starting later this month, with BCCI naming Priyank Panchal as his replacement. 

Rohit, who was appointed the new vice-captain of the Test team, has suffered a hamstring injury while practicing at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and will miss all three Tests, commencing December 26 in Centurion. This will be the second successive Test series which Rohit will miss, after being rested for the recently-concluded two-Test series against New Zealand at home.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," the BCCI tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

India will miss the services of Rohit, who, since opening in Tests, has scored, 1462 runs from 14 matches at an impressive average of 58.48 with five centuries. He recently peeled off a match-winning 127 against England at The Oval, his first Test ton away from home. Rohit has been India's highest scorer in Tests this year with 906 runs from 11 matches.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohit sharma india vs south africa
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP