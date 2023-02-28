Rohit Sharma's cracking reaction after being introduced as 'India captain' ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

Rohit Sharma's press conferences are quite entertaining. There is rarely a dull moment even when the Indian captain is answering serious questions. Rohit's mannerisms, his choice of words, and his frankness in expressing himself is a striking feature in his interactions with the reporters. Ahead of the third Test against Australia in Indore, Rohit set the tone of the pre-match press conference even before it started. On being introduced to the reporters as the Indian captain, Rohit came up with a cracking reaction on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Sabko pata hai yaar (Everyone knows it)," Rohit said when his customary introduction was being given at the beginning of the press conference.

It, however, was serious business as soon as the press conference started. Rohit was asked about the KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill debate and who will partner him at the top of the order in the third Test starting Wednesday. The India captain said Rahul's removal as the vice-captain by no means indicates that he will be excluded from the XI.

"When we talk about players going through a tough time anyone with potential will be given enough time to prove themselves. His removal of vice-captaincy doesn't indicate anything as far as Gill and KL both are concerned. All 17-18 (in the squad) are in the reckoning. We have not yet finalised our XI. I prefer to announce it at the toss."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India are one win away from securing their berth in the World Test Championship final, scheduled for The Oval in London in June.

"It will be a great achievement," Rohit said.

"(In) this cycle after the last World Test Championship, the way we played, the way we played in certain conditions, has been remarkable."

Rohit urged his team against complacency against an Australia side which is missing several key players, including captain Pat Cummins, and has been well beaten so far.

He also warned that all batting sides could collapse on India's turning pitches, as happened to the tourists in the second Test.

"Yes these are our home conditions, but these are challenging conditions that we are playing in," Rohit said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is not easy for batsmen to keep scoring consistently. We were put under pressure in the last Test and we can expect the same here."

India's lower-order batting was key in the first two Tests, with Axar Patel leading the charge with 158 runs in two innings.

Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin "are literally top-order batsmen", said the skipper.

"They are quality batters. Even if we are four or five down we know we have the quality in our batsmen who can get the runs on board. If you have that kind of depth, some of the guys in the middle and top order can go out there and play freely. And that definitely gives us confidence."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON