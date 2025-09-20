Search Search
Saturday, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'Rohit Sharma scolded me': Yashasvi Jaiswal lifts lid on ‘purposely’ hitting Australia's Sam Konstas

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 08:23 pm IST

In the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the highest run-scorer for India with 391 runs, averaging at 43.44.

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was an action-packed blockbuster thriller for fans, as hosts Australia sealed a 3-1 win against India. The cricket was at its best, and so was the drama. One such drama was Yashasvi Jaiswal's altercation with Sam Konstas. Fielding at silly point, Konstas continuously sledged Jaiswal, which led to the Indian batter asking him to stop it.

Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that his altercation with Sam Konstas led to Rohit Sharma scolding him.
Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that his altercation with Sam Konstas led to Rohit Sharma scolding him.

Then Jaiswal went a step further and smashed a delivery straight into Konstas' body.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana shatters Virat Kohli's all-time ODI record for India, smacks sensational 50-ball ton against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence on Sam Konstas altercation

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Jaiswal opened up on the controversial incident with Konstas and revealed that he 'hit' the ball towards the Aussie 'on purpose'. The India opener also claimed that the altercation led to Rohit scolding him for a mistake.

"When I was batting, he was giving it to me. He’s a bit weird. When I was batting, he was forcefully saying things to me. I got a bit angry and said, “Okay""," he said.

"Nathan Lyon bowled a ball, and I gave it a whack. Actually, I hit him on purpose that day. Later, I was fielding at silly point and Steve Smith was lifting his bat and I said, “Baap re”. It was a really flat wicket. That time, Rohit Sharma gave me some bamboo (scolding)."

In the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he was the highest run-scorer for India with 391 runs, averaging at 43.44. In the second innings of the first Test, he got a ton (161). Jaiswal was part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad too, but didn't feature in any of the matches. He was also part of the 2022 Asian Games-winning team.

In the recently held Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he smacked two tons and was key for India, as both sides played out a 2-2 draw. He was snubbed from India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, with the selectors going for Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma as the openers.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score
News / Cricket News / 'Rohit Sharma scolded me': Yashasvi Jaiswal lifts lid on ‘purposely’ hitting Australia's Sam Konstas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On