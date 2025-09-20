'Rohit Sharma scolded me': Yashasvi Jaiswal lifts lid on ‘purposely’ hitting Australia's Sam Konstas

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was an action-packed blockbuster thriller for fans, as hosts Australia sealed a 3-1 win against India. The cricket was at its best, and so was the drama. One such drama was Yashasvi Jaiswal's altercation with Sam Konstas. Fielding at silly point, Konstas continuously sledged Jaiswal, which led to the Indian batter asking him to stop it. Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that his altercation with Sam Konstas led to Rohit Sharma scolding him.

Then Jaiswal went a step further and smashed a delivery straight into Konstas' body.

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks silence on Sam Konstas altercation

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Jaiswal opened up on the controversial incident with Konstas and revealed that he 'hit' the ball towards the Aussie 'on purpose'. The India opener also claimed that the altercation led to Rohit scolding him for a mistake.

"When I was batting, he was giving it to me. He’s a bit weird. When I was batting, he was forcefully saying things to me. I got a bit angry and said, “Okay""," he said.

"Nathan Lyon bowled a ball, and I gave it a whack. Actually, I hit him on purpose that day. Later, I was fielding at silly point and Steve Smith was lifting his bat and I said, “Baap re”. It was a really flat wicket. That time, Rohit Sharma gave me some bamboo (scolding)."

In the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he was the highest run-scorer for India with 391 runs, averaging at 43.44. In the second innings of the first Test, he got a ton (161). Jaiswal was part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad too, but didn't feature in any of the matches. He was also part of the 2022 Asian Games-winning team.

In the recently held Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he smacked two tons and was key for India, as both sides played out a 2-2 draw. He was snubbed from India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, with the selectors going for Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma as the openers.