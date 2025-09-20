Smriti Mandhana shatters Virat Kohli's all-time ODI record for India, smacks sensational 50-ball ton against Australia

Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Saturday, breaking Virat Kohli's record as she became the Indian to score the fastest century in ODI cricket. Kohli had achieved the feat in 52 balls, smacking seven sixes and eight fours. Meanwhile, Mandhana reached her ton in 50 deliveries against Australia in the third ODI in New Delhi. Smriti Mandhana broke a huge Virat Kohli record.

Batting at 95* in the second delivery of the 18th over, Mandhana slog-swept Alana King over midwicket for a six to reach her century. Kohli's 52-ball ton had come in 2013 against Australia as India successfully chased down a target of 360 runs. Mandhana broke the RCB star's record against the same opponent to make it more special.

She also broke her own record of the fastest ton for an Indian in Women's ODIs. She had earlier reached a century in 70 deliveries.

As an opener in Women's ODIs, she has the joint-highest tons (13) along with Suzie Bates. Meanwhile, she has the joint second-highest centuries with Bates in the list for most tons in Women's ODIs.

Most hundreds in Women’s ODIs

15 - Meg Lanning

13 - Suzie Bates

13 - Smriti Mandhana

12 - Tammy Beaumont

She also levelled her own record of most hundreds in consecutive innings for India in Women's ODIs. Her earlier record was 2 in June 2024, and now she backed up her century from the second ODI. This was also her fourth ton against Australia in the format. This was also her fourth ODI ton in women's cricket, levelling Tazmin Brits, and the duo have the most this year.

Her century on Saturday is also the second-fastest hundred in Women's ODIs, only behind Meg Lanning's 45-ball century against New Zealand in 2012. It was the perfect response for India after Beth Mooney's 57-ball hundred in the first innings as Australia posted 412 in 47.5 overs.

Mandhana was eventually dismissed in the first delivery of the 22nd over, losing her wicket to Grace Harris. She left for the dugout, registering 125 runs off 63 balls, packed with 17 fuors and five sixes.