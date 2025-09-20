India shown no mercy, Australia hammer them for 400+ for first time in Women's ODIs, Beth Mooney hits record century

Beth Mooney was in dominant form on Saturday, registering the joint second-fastest Women's ODI ton. She scored her century off only 57 balls against India in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Australia's Beth Mooney, back left, celebrates her century with Ashleigh Gardner, right.(PTI)

She reached the milestone in the second delivery of the 38th over, pulling Radha Yadav to the fine leg boundary for a four, and it was also adjudged as a no-ball.

In the list of fastest hundreds in Women's ODIs (by balls faced), she has equalled Karen Rolton's ton vs South Africa in 2000, which she also reached in 57 deliveries. Meanwhile, Meg Lanning has the fastest ton in Women's ODIs, doing so in only 45 balls against New Zealand in 2012.

A first time for India

This is also the first time India has conceded 400 or more in Women's ODIs, as the Aussies reached 412 in 47.5 overs. The previous highest conceded by India was also against Australia (371).

It is also Australia's joint-highest total in Women's ODIs, having previously posted 412/3 in 50 overs vs Denmark in 1997.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, the Aussies got off to a strong start against the hosts as opener Georgia Voll smacked 81 off 68 balls. She set up a nice opening partnership with skipper Alyssa Healy (30) and then with Ellyse Perry (68) before departing in the 22nd over.

The Aussies didn't just stop there as Mooney arrived at no. 4 and took on the Indian bowlers, slamming 23 fours and only one six. She eventually lost her wicket in the 45th over, and was run out. It was a full delivery, outside off and Harris hit it back to the bowler, who then hit the stumps and the ball rolled away, allowing a single via the overthrow. Mooney wanted a double but was sent back by Harris, and fell short of the crease. She registered 138 runs off 75 balls, at a strike rate of 184.00.