'Neeche baithe reh; uthne ka nahi': Rohit Sharma scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant's reaction can't be missed

The one thing with Rohit Sharma is that there's no shortage of entertainment when he's around. The India captain, who had gone awfully silent in the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests, was back dishing out gems on the stump mic on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

For instance, when he pulled up Yashasvi Jaiswal for a fielding error, it was of the gold standard. India experienced a topsy-turvy day at the MCG on Thursday, first getting hammered by Sam Konstas and as many as four Aussie batters scoring a fifty each before Jasprit Bumrah, yet again, led a spirited Indian comeback to have them. Australia went from 237/2 to 246/5.

During a period of play, Steve Smith defended a ball from Ravindra Jadeja, but as it rolled over next to the close-in fielder Jaiswal, who was standing instead of crouching, Rohit took notice. Immediately, he pulled out Jaiswal for his error and said, "Arre Jaisu… gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Neeche baithe reh. Jab tak ball khelega nahi, neeche baithe reh. Uthne ka nahi" (Hey, Jaiswal… are you playing gully cricket? Stay down. Until he plays the ball, stay down. You're not supposed to get up).

Even Rishabh Pant could be heard laughing at Jaiswal.

An eventful day for Rohit and India

Rohit was in the thick of things throughout the opening day in Melbourne. He captured attention as early as the toss, revealing that Shubman Gill had been dropped from the Playing XI and that India went ahead with two spinners in Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.

Later, as the day went on, Rohit erred in judgment and burned two reviews for India – against Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith. With four wickets left to be taken, India must be hoping they don't rue their captain's call when Australia resume their innings at 311/6 tomorrow.