'First ask me, only then will I answer, no?': Rohit Sharma takes a dig at reporters about the 'right question' - WATCH

Rohit Sharma was once again in his quirky best during a press conference ahead of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. The India captain, who has already schooled reporters earlier for questions regarding Virat Kohli's form, produced another gem on Thursday, when he singled out a journalist for asking the 'right questions', but of course in his usual fun-loving demeanor.

The incident took place when a journalist remarked Rohit of not talking much about the match and went on to ask how does it feel with 50 percent spectators allowed in the stadium.

In response, Rohit took a sly dig at the reporters for not asking questions related to the match, while appreciating the one on crowds returning to the stadium.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Rohit can be heard saying: “Puuchuge tab bolunga na? Koi puch hi nahi raha hai. Sahi saawal toh koi puch hi nahi raha hai. Yeh sab sahi saawal hai. Yeh saawal jo abhi aap puch rahe ho, crowd aa raha hain ya nahi, pitch kaisa hai, kya combination khelne wale ho… yeh toh koi puch hi nahi raha (First ask me, only then will I answer, no? No one is asking the right questions related to the match, the question you asked is the one related. No one is asking what are the views on crowd returning, how's the pitch, what will be the team combination. No one is asking these questions.”

The Mohali Test will be Rohit's first Test as captain of the Indian team. And rest assured, he will have massive shoes to fill following the immense success this team tasted under Kohli.

Since taking over as India's full time captain, Rohit is yet to lose a match - with clean sweeps over New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. The match will also mark Virat Kohli's 100th Test and the star India batter will hope to turn the occasion into a memorable knock.

