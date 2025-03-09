Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli play dandiya with stumps, Gambhir lifted by Jadeja after India win Champions Trophy

India won the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. As soon as Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, celebrations ensued inside the Indian dressing room as the happiness knew no bounds. Senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen playing dandiya with the stumps, and the experienced campaigners made the most of the win. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played dandiya with stumps after India won the Champions Trophy 2025(Screengrabs - JioHotstar )

After playing dandiya, Kohli and Rohit hugged each other and posed for the cameras as well.

When the winning runs were hit, the entire Indian camp charged out to the middle. Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh were seen doing the ‘gangnam style’ dance.

Jadeja even lifted head coach Gautam Gambhir as the India and New Zealand camps shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Virat Kohli roared inside the dressing room once India had sealed the contest. First, he hugged assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Then, he moved across to Gambhir, hugging him and making his happiness known.

Jadeja was also seen blowing kisses towards the Indian dressing room. Rahul also had his arms outstretched. Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer also came charging out to celebrate the win with the entire Indian camp.

This is India's third Champions Trophy title win after 2002 and 2013.

Rohit Sharma, the standout performer in the win

The legends of the game have a knack for stepping up when it truly matters, and this is what the Indian captain Rohit Sharma did in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

The right-handed batter displayed his intent from the get-go in the chase of 252, scoring 76 runs off 83 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

New Zealand fought it out till the end, but in the end, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's valuable contributions helped India get over the line.

Shreyas got out for 48 while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34 off 33 deliveries.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 251/7 in the allotted fifty overs after opting to bat first in the final. Daryl Mitchell was the Kiwis' top scorer, scoring 63 runs off 101 balls. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy returned with two wickets each.