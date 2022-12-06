'Rohit will definitely have a word with them': Karthik on India's most disappointing factor in loss vs Bangladesh

India's first team stars returned after a break in the first ODI against Bangladesh but the result of that game wasn't quite what they would have expected. India were first bundled out for just 186 runs. It then looked like they would be able to defend that total when they had reduced Bangladesh to136/9. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz then scored an unbeaten 38 off 39 balls with only no.11 Mustafizur Rahman for company to lead Bangladesh to a memorable win.

Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who was with the team in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, reckoned that captain Rohit Sharma would be disappointed with his side's efforts with the bat and in the field. “He must be crediting the bowlers. He knows they brought them back in the game. In many ways they delivered for the first 40 overs, that is the 80 per cent of the bowling,” said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

India's fielding efforts were pockmarked by errors, most notably when KL Rahul dropped Miraz in the 43rd over and an overthrow that resulted in a boundary in the next one. “He would be disappointed with the fielding. You would expect more from the fielders. In those clutch moments you want those half chances taken and don't want to give away easy boundaries,” said Karthik.

"He will definitely have a word with the batters, tell them that I know it's one blip but we are going to experience these wickets in the next couple of games as well. So let us figure out. Let us not think about 300-320, be realistic about what we can get and bat towards that as the goal.

“Two practice sessions won't change you too much as a player. That is always the case, that is always how it works. What will help is introspection at an individual level. One good thing about the Indian team is their ability to bounce back from adversity. They have been a team that has constantly been thrown challenges but they have found a way to come out on top,” he said.

The second match will also be held in Dhaka after which the ODI series will end with the third game in Chattogram. This will be followed by a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Chattogram while the second will bne hosted in Mirpur.

