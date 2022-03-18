‘Rohit Sharma is a player’s captain’: Zaheer Khan underlines MI skipper’s qualities which ‘make him a role model’

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians has been one of the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League. The Mumbaikar has lifted the silverware on five occasion and with the new season approaching in less than two weeks fans will hope to see Rohit extend his stellar record in the T20 league.

Zaheer Khan, the director of cricket operations at the franchise, who has witnessed Rohit's growth as a captain believes it is his dedication to the team members that makes him a role model.

“Rohit is a player’s captain. He’s been phenomenal for Mumbai Indians over the years as a player and a leader. The fact that he dedicates personal time to each individual and is very approachable, makes him a role model and a standout leader,” Zaheer told Sportstar.

The former India pacer also feels under Rohit's guidance, several youngsters can be groomed as future leaders.

“We have always been a team which promotes and gives freedom to youngsters. With Rohit’s experience and attitude, I believe we will have a lot of individuals who would be groomed as leaders in their own respective ways…” Zaheer added.

The upcoming edition of the IPL is only limited to venues across Mumbai and Pune. However, Zaheer doesn't count this factor to hand any advantage to Mumbai, stating not all the matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, which is Mumbai Indians home ground.

“Yes, Mumbai has been our home but it’s not that we’re playing all our matches at Wankhede. If you see, all teams are playing relatively the same amount of matches at all venues. So, I don’t think there would be any advantage or disadvantage for any team,” Zaheer said, “I believe all teams start with a clean slate…”

The upcoming season of the IPL will get underway on March 26 and Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on the next day.