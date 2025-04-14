Rohit Sharma's form identified as a serious issue for ‘underachievers’ MI despite win over DC: ‘Things need to change…’

Mumbai Indians bounced back on Sunday to register a nervy 12-run win over Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitely Stadium, but former India opener Aakash Chopra still feels that there are still some things that need to change. The five-time champions have won just two matches out of the first six, but Sunday's result gave a big sigh of relief to skipper Hardik Pandya. However, it wasn't a clinical performance as, at one stage, DC was in cruise control during the chase, and it seemed like MI were a few runs short, but the bowlers pulled them back in the second phase of the innings to turn the tide. Rohit Sharma has failed to cross the 20-run mark this season thus far.(AFP)

Chopra pointed out that MI failed to capitalise on their good start as they failed to accelerate in the second innings to take the total near 230.

"Although Mumbai won this match, the truth is that they were 25 runs short. You were 59/1 after six overs and then kept going at 10 runs per over and didn't get all out till the end. Will Jacks came to play one ball. It means you have not maximized the 20 overs. Everyone batted well, but I think they fell short," he said in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'.

“It won't work out if Rohit doesn't score runs”

The form of opener Rohit Sharma has become a big concern for MI with every match as he failed to make any impact with the bat. The swashbuckling opener scored just 18 against Delhi Capitals as he once again got dismissed in the powerplay. He has yet to cross the 20-run mark this season and has scored just 56 runs in 5 matches at a poor average of 11.20.

Chopra asserted that things won't work out for MI in the batting if Rohit doesn't get his mojo back.

"If you have scored 100 in 10 overs, reach close to 225 or 250 if you have so much might. I think Rohit not scoring runs has become a slightly serious issue. Mumbai will have to think about that. Naman Dhir, who is probably batting the best in this team, got very few balls. It won't work out if Rohit doesn't score runs. Things need to change. I think they underachieved," Chopra added.