Rohit Sharma's India look to set a new trend as history inclines towards New Zealand in ICC events

After displaying an impeccable show in the league stages, Rohit Sharma-led Indian unit will look to carry forward the momentum as the ongoing ICC men's 50-over World Cup enters its business end. Team India meet familiar rivals New Zealand in the first semifinal, which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Indian team players greet New Zealand players after the World Cup encounter between the two sides at the ICC World Cup 2023

Although the Indian unit have prevailed over the Black Caps earlier in the tournament (beating them by four wickets in Dharamsala), the team will be wary of the history, which unfortunately inclines towards New Zealand. The Black Caps on previous occasions have hurt India at ICC events and Rohit will hope it is not the case this time around.

If we jog down the memory lane, New Zealand not very long ago had denied India from ending their ICC trophy drought. The Black Caps led by Kane Williamson had defeated India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship final two years ago in Southampton.

This isn't the only instance and memories of New Zealand haunting India at ICC event are still fresh in Indian fans' mind. If we scroll further behind, fans are reminded of another incident, which led to India crashing out of the 2019 World Cup.

With 25 required off 10 balls in a low-scoring semi-final encounter at Old Trafford, Martin Guptill produced a moment of brilliance on the field, visuals of which you'll still stumble on social media. The man dismissed was MS Dhoni, India's last hope as the team endured a tough 13-run defeat, which also was Dhoni's final outing in international cricket.

Despite the defeats coming in two different formats, one thing was common in both. On both occasion, the Kiwi pace battery fired a top-notch performance and decimated the star-studded batting line-up.

On Wednesday fans will witness another battle between the Kiwi quicks and India's batters, the only difference being the venue. While both the previous encounters were played in seam-friendly conditions, the upcoming clash is in Mumbai, which has been a happy hunting ground for batters in the tournament. Out of the four matches that have been played here, South Africa have almost touched 400 twice batting first. India too have piled over 350 in the one match they've played here, while Australia have chased down a stiff 292 despite being reduced to 91/7 at one stage.

However, what may serve as an inspiration for New Zealand pacers – Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry – is the clinical performance put by Indian bowlers on the same surface. The Indian unit had earlier folded Sri Lanka for 55 at the same venue, with Mohammed Siraj making three injections and Mohammed Shami completing a five-wicket haul.

South Africa too had folded England for 170 earlier in the tournament, with pacers Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee making significant contribution.

What about New Zealand's batting?

If we look at New Zealand's batting prowess they have the talent to outplay the opponent. Rachin Ravindra, batting all-rounder, is ruling the charts, and Daryl Mitchell too has made good contribution. The surface of Wankhede may suit the Kiwi batters, who have the habit of playing in hard decks.

India vs New Zealand overall record in 50-over encounters at ICC event

The two have met 10 times in an ICC 50-over tournament, with New Zealand emerging victorious on five occasions. India, who have won four so far, will look to match the tally on Wednesday and avenge their heartbreaking loss in the 2019 semifinal.