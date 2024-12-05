Rohit Sharma's most memorable Test innings: A look at his top-5 performances

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut much later after having made an impact in limited-overs cricket. However, he transformed his game, silenced critics and proved his worth in the longest format. His ability to adjust seamlessly across all formats of the game underlines his skills and being one of the best batter of this era. Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test series against West Indies.(AFP Photo)

Here’s a look at some of his finest performances in Test cricket:

177 vs West Indies, Kolkata, 2013

Rohit Sharma made a dream debut during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test at Eden Gardens. Walking in at 82 for 4, Rohit rescued India with a stunning 177 off 301 balls, featuring 23 fours and a six. He built crucial partnerships, particularly with Ravichandran Ashwin, helping India post 453 and win by an innings and 51 runs.

176 vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam, 2019

After a lean phase, Rohit was promoted as a Test opener during the 2019 series against South Africa. He responded with a commanding 176 off 244 balls, including 23 fours and six sixes. Alongside Mayank Agarwal, Rohit stitched a 317-run opening stand, setting the foundation for a 203-run victory.

212 vs South Africa, Ranchi, 2019

Continuing his sublime form in the same series, Rohit smashed his maiden Test double-century, scoring 212 off 255 balls. His innings was studded with 28 fours and six sixes, which helped India post a mammoth 497. The hosts won by an innings and 202 runs, and Rohit ended the series as the leading run-scorer with 529 runs.

127 vs England, The Oval, 2021

Rohit answered doubts about his performance in English conditions with a masterful 127 in the second innings of the fourth Test. Battling challenging swing and seam movement, his innings anchored India’s second innings and was instrumental in a 157-run victory.

161 vs England, Chennai, 2021

Playing on a turning track at Chepauk, Rohit scored a brilliant 161 off 231 balls. His mix of aggression and control against England’s spinners helped India to a 317-run win and paved the way for a series comeback.