‘Role of Hesson-Katich, quite experienced coaches’: Parthiv Patel says Virat Kohli not the only one responsible for RCB not winning

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 06:55 IST

There has been a lot of talk about Royal Challengers Bangalore’s failure to win the Indian Premier League title. RCB haven’t been able to win the title since the inception of the league in 2008. They have reached the IPL finals twice but haven’t managed to win the final. In recent years, RCB have been one of the underperforming teams in the league after finishing in the bottom two in two of the three editions.

RCB qualified for the IPL playoffs this season after three years. The much-maligned side impressed initially as they won 7 of their first 10 matches. But a slump in the latter games resulted in the side narrowly qualifying for the playoffs in fourth place.

This has resulted in criticism being thrown onto Virat Kohli for the failure to win the league since he became the captain. RCB’s wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, however, does not feel that the blame for the team’s failure to win the IPL should be put on Kohli alone.

“I personally felt that we had a team that could win the tournament. Everyone in the camp felt it. We had all the bases covered. Sometimes the playoff games just don’t go your way. Scoring 130 in a playoff game, we came very close. I thought we fought really hard. But as I said, you can’t just blame the captain. There are a lot of other things as well – there is director of cricket, there is head coach – there are a lot of other things involved in it. To blame the captain is also not true,” Parthiv told cricket.com.

Kohli emerged as RCB’s second-highest run-getter with 466 runs including three half-centuries. After starting the tournament quietly, Kohli found his groove, but it’s his captaincy that has always attracted criticism. His India captaincy record is decent, but when it comes to the IPL, since taking charge in 2011, under Kohli, RCB have reached the finals just once. Parthiv, however, feels that blaming the captain alone is unfair.

“I personally feel he (Kohli) should not be the only one held responsible for RCB not winning. The role of Mike Hesson, Simon Katich – quite experienced coaches, been there and thereabouts. There isn’t just one factor that is responsible. I feel Virat is not the only one who is responsible for RCB not winning,” the wicketkeeper batsman added.