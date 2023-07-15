Rookie pacer Titas Sadhu backed to shine in the Asian Games

The excitement in India pace legend Jhulan Goswami’s voice was apparent as one sought her views on Titas Sadhu, the young Bengal medium-pacer who has made it to the Indian team for the Hangzhou Asian Games. India’s pace spearhead for two decades until her retirement last year, Goswami recalled watching teenager Sadhu bowl for the first time in an age-group game and being impressed by the pace she generated as well as her attitude.

18-year-old Titas Sadhu is the latest in the India fold from Bengal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goswami immediately recommended to the former Bengal Ranji Trophy player Shib Sankar Paul, the state women's team coach, that Sadhu was one for the future and should straightaway be drafted into the Bengal senior team at 16.

And if things go well, Sadhu is someone who can fill Goswami's large shoes and become India's dependable quick bowler in the future, her accuracy, pace and swing all promising her rise in the senior ranks.

“I get very excited whenever I see a young fast bowler bowling with spirit and passion. That's how I remember young Titas bowling in a match and hitting the deck. I knew that very minute that Bengal should be investing in her abilities and back her so that she can one day play for India,” said Goswami, speaking from Kolkata. Having inspired not just young India cricketers to take up fast bowling, but budding cricketers from all over the world, she should know.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Goswami, Rumeli Dhar and Gargi Banerjee are the other seamers from Bengal to play for India. The 18-year-old Sadhu is the latest in the India fold.

Sadhu grabbed the headlines after being named Player-of-the-Match in the Women's U-19 World Cup final against England in January, after capturing 2/6 to help skittle out England for 68 and set up a seven-wicket win. She was also part of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup last month, striking with the new ball in each of India’s two games. She played for runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL). And now, pacer Renuka Singh’s injury during WPL has opened a window for Sadhu to shine in the Asian Games.

“She bowls seam-up and hits the deck. She also has raw pace and her seam position makes her different from her teammates. The coach Nooshin Al-Khadeer and others have also groomed her well during the U-19 and U-23 NCA camps,” said Goswami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cricket was not Sadhu’s first love. She wanted to emulate her father Ranadeep, who was an athlete, and trained to become a sprinter and then took up swimming. As a young girl, she would often visit her family's ancestral cricket club, Rajendra Smirti Sangh, at Chinsurah in Kolkata and assist in keeping scores.

“That's how her interest in cricket grew, by watching live matches. After the U-19 World Cup, she was determined to secure a place in the senior team. She trained hard and the NCA camps under specialised coaches helped her improve her pace and swing,” said Ranadeep, who is in real estate business.

The Asian Games T20 tournament will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28. In Renuka's absence, Sadhu and Anjali Sarvani will be India's quick bowlers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, what is required to ensure a young medium-pacer like Sadhu has a long and fruitful cricket career? Goswami says, “the role of a medium-pacer has evolved and changed over a period of time with the advent of T20 cricket. A lot of planning is required, whether you are bowling in the powerplay or death overs.

“Also, one has to constantly work on the skills part. If one is just working on fitness and not focusing on learning or improving skills, then it is difficult to sustain. Also, one has to work on the training and have at least one strength, be it swing, control or hitting the deck consistently. Having regular practice sessions can provide longevity to the career,” said Goswami, who is eager to watch Sadhu bowl in the Asian Games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Women’s cricket was part of the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014 but India did not field a team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON