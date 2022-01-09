Ross Taylor surpasses New Zealand great Stephen Fleming in record-equaling feat in farewell Test against Bangladesh

New Zealand's senior batter Ross Taylor stepped out on the field for the final time in Tests on Sunday. The side is taking on Bangladesh in a two-Test series and Taylor had announced ahead of the series his decision to retire from international cricket. After facing a shock loss in the first Test, New Zealand will be aiming to bid a grand farewell to the Kiwi great in the second and final game of the series.

As Taylor took the field on Sunday, he surpassed Kiwi great Stephen Fleming in a record-equalling feat. Taylor equaled former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori to become the country's most-capped Test cricketer.

Ross Taylor is currently playing his 112th Test match for the BlackCaps at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming had played 111 Tests for the country while Brendon McCullum had played 101 matches in the longest format.

The ongoing Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh is Ross Taylor's last in the longest format as he had announced his retirement before the beginning of the series. On December 30, 2021, Taylor had confirmed that the series against Bangladesh would be his last in the Test whites before bowing out in the ODIs against Australia and Netherlands later this summer.

Taylor confirmed this summer will be his last for the BLACKCAPS, marking the end of a remarkable 16-year international career.

New Zealand made a brilliant start to the first day of the second Test, having put 202/1 at Tea with captain Tom Latham scoring a splendid century.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in the game. The visitors are chasing history in Christchurch, having registered an eight-wicket victory over the world Test champions earlier this week, ending New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run in Test matches on home soil.

