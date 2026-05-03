Rovman Powell pulls off 'miracle catch' to hand Heinrich Klaasen rare failure, KKR star plays down sensational grab

Rovman Powell produced a superb one-handed catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen during Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rovman Powell too a stunning catch to dismissi Heinirch Klaasen in the SRH vs KKR match.(X images)

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The wicket came on the fourth ball of the 11th over, with SRH placed at 117/2 and scoring at nearly 11 runs an over. Cameron Green bowled a slower short-of-length delivery around off stump. Klaasen, who was batting on 11 off eight balls with one four and one six, went back and tried to pull, but could not get clean contact.

The ball travelled towards deep mid-wicket, where Powell had to move quickly to his right. He sprinted across, adjusted late, then threw himself into the air and completed the catch with one hand. He landed hard and tumbled, but kept control of the ball.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs because of the low landing and Powell’s movement after completing the catch. Replays showed that his fingers were under the ball and that he had retained control through the fall. The third umpire confirmed the dismissal, giving KKR a major middle-overs wicket.

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{{^usCountry}} The wicket mattered because of the game situation. SRH had already built a strong platform after choosing to bat first. Travis Head had attacked early and scored 61 off 27 balls, while Abhishek Sharma also helped push the scoring rate in the powerplay. By the time Klaasen was dismissed, SRH were still positioned for a large total with more than nine overs remaining. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wicket mattered because of the game situation. SRH had already built a strong platform after choosing to bat first. Travis Head had attacked early and scored 61 off 27 balls, while Abhishek Sharma also helped push the scoring rate in the powerplay. By the time Klaasen was dismissed, SRH were still positioned for a large total with more than nine overs remaining. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Varun strikes twice as Kolkata fight back, Sunrisers put under pressure

Heinrich Klaasen’s wicket was especially important because of his role in the SRH batting order. He is one of their main middle- and death-overs hitters, and his presence from the 11th over onward could have allowed Sunrisers to keep attacking after Head’s dismissal. KKR needed a wicket at that stage to slow the innings, and Powell’s catch provided that opening. Notably, this was Heinrich Klaasen's first sub-30 score in IPL 2026. Also, this was the first time in 14 IPL innings that he scored below 20. Klaasen's streak of scoring 20-plus scores in 13 consecutive innings places him second on the all-time list behind Suryavakumar Yadav, who holds the record with 16, achieved during the 2025 edition of the tournament.

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Pommie Mbwanga, commenting during the event, spotted that Powell’s glasses had flown off and were broken. He was heard saying, “Glasses broken, but he held on.” The wicket brought KKR into the game as they soon got the wicket of the debutant, Smaran Ravichandran. That was a halt in the momentum of SRH’s progress.

On the other hand, Alan Wilkins described the grab as a “miracle catch”, telling Powell to “take a lap around the ground” as he deserves it.

A fielding moment with clear match value

The catch stood out for its difficulty. Powell had to run laterally, adjust to the flight, stretch one hand away from his body and still complete the catch while falling. The fact that the third umpire had to check the take also showed how close the landing was.

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The effort removed a dangerous batter before he could enter the final phase of the innings. At 117/2 in 10.3 overs, SRH still had enough batting time to push towards a much bigger score. Rovman Powell’s catch cut off that threat at a critical point and gave KKR a much-needed lift in the field.

After the end of the first innings, Powell was asked about his catch. The Jamaican replied wittily, saying, “Yeah, those things happen when you have good hands. You know, when you have good hands, you just need to get close to the ball, and it will stop more often than not.”

After the fall of Klaasen, the SRH innings drifted away completely. They kept losing wickets and were bundled out for just 165. The Klaasen wicket triggered a collapse where SRH lost eight wickets for just 48 runs. That adds more value to the miraculuous effort.

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