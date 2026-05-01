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RR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Delhi hope for Starc, Ngidi return to revitalise floundering season; RR high on confidence

By Kartikay Dutta
May 01, 2026 04:30:26 pm IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score: With three losses in a row, Delhi's strong start has been completely derailed. After a couple of horror results, Starc and Ngidi give them a boost. It's a monstrous RR team they must content with in Jaipur tonight.

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RR vs DC LIVE Score: Lungi Ngidi is back in training after his scary injury last week.(PTI)

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals are suffering from a sinking feeling. Recognised as one of the teams with the most talent heading into the IPL, a strong start seemed to be proving their stature – but everything changed when Lungi Ngidi, in the form of his life, suffered a scary concussion last weekend, meaning they failed to defend 265 to end up on the wrong side of a record. It was another shocking showing a couple of days later as a shell-shocked DC batting unit fell to 8/6 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, getting crushed by RCB. ...Read More

 

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  • Fri, 01 May 2026 04:30:18 pm

    RR vs DC LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!

    RR vs DC LIVE Score: It's a big day for Delhi Capitals – a fourth loss in a row all but already knocks them out of the running for the playoffs. If they wish to stay alive, they need to come good against a powerful Rajasthan Royals team in Jaipur – but easier said than done when the Boss Baby Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is staring you down. It's a big game on a Friday night – stay tuned!

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