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RR vs GT LIVE Score IPL 2026: Top 2 in sights in playoff race; RR's inconsistent batting meets GT's clinical pace corps

By Kartikay Dutta
May 09, 2026 05:15:46 pm IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals in 4th place host Gujarat Titans who sit in 5th, with a spot in the top 2 of the IPL table on the line. A massive game with big repercussions in Jaipur.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal warms up ahead of RR's game vs GT.(PTI)

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score IPL 2026: Get points on the board for yourself, and take away the points from teams trying to pip you to the post. In the business end of the IPL group stages, with things beginning to look very tight in the middle, all these matches between the playoff candidates begin to feel like virtual playoffs in their own right. Entering the last sprint to the finish line, Rajasthan Royals hosting Gujarat Titans in Jaipur is the first of several such matches lined up over the course of the next two weeks, and that is sure to make for some truly enthralling cricket. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 09 May 2026 05:15:46 pm

    RR vs GT LIVE Score: Earlier this season – RR hang on in nail-biter

    RR vs GT LIVE Score: When the teams met last, it was with fresh legs right at the start of the season. RR batted first and scored 210, and GT seemed set to chase it down even despite wickets tumbling. However, despite a simple last couple of overs, they ran out of batters, not able to track down the target.

  • Sat, 09 May 2026 05:00:03 pm

    RR vs GT LIVE Score: Tied on points, 4th and 5th in the table

    RR vs GT LIVE Score: RR and GT are part of the nucleus of IPL teams currently sitting on 12 points, making the table look very cramped. This pair of teams from the Western states are neck and neck – RR just inside the playoff spots in 4th place, but narrowly ahead of GT in fifth.

    Whichever team wins today will enter the Top 2 for sure – and a massive RR win might even take them to the top of the table. Points on the board crucial as always.

  • Sat, 09 May 2026 04:30:26 pm

    RR vs GT LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    RR vs GT LIVE Score: A virtual playoff as the IPL officially enters the sticky end – 4th plays 5th with the top 2 on the line, a win making the playoffs that much closer and a loss making it a tricky prospect. Huge stakes – stay tuned.

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