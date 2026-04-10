RR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi battles Virat Kohli in a royal rumble with top spot on the line

RR vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Nearly two weeks into the IPL, and things are beginning to heat up. A pair of real thrillers have greeted our screens over the last two days, bringing the tournament to life with a pair of immaculate last-ball finishes. Those were responsible for shaking things up in the bottom half of the table – but today's focus, as we return to Guwahati, is at the very top, where the victor of today's game is expected to take first place. ...Read More

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have thumped their way to two comfortable wins – the opening encounter against SRH, making easy work of a 200+ chase, before demolishing CSK thanks to Tim David's onslaught. With all bases covered and going from strength to strength, RCB are confident, and a winning machine – at the moment, they look like a lock for the playoffs. Who can really stop them?

How about a teenager who faced Jasprit Bumrah and hit the first ball for six? If going from strength to strength is the thing, then how can you look beyond Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has started IPL 2026 with a bang, and has been a big part of the reason why Rajasthan Royals are sitting in first place with three wins from three matches. His destructive starts have been given able support by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has a chip on his shoulder and something to prove himself – but it is the bowling group which has been the most impressive, making RR look like playoff candidates.

This is a true test for RR to prove that accreditation as potential runners in the IPL's trophy chase. A win in Guwahati tonight would help them leave their second home with four wins from four games, on eight points and heads and shoulders ahead of the rest of the league. But an impressive performance is necessary – RCB are gifted with so many different ways of hurting the opposition, and despite RR's fiery nature, probably start this match as favourites.

RR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs:

RR XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpane

RCB XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh