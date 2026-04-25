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RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Fire meets fire as Abhishek faces Sooryavanshi; Cummins' return charges up SRH

By Kartikay Dutta
Apr 25, 2026 04:45:21 pm IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: A big game in the IPL as we head to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. SRH have a chance to leapfrog RR, while RR have a chance to hammer home their position near the top. A match brimming with left-handed domestic talent with the bat.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warms up ahead. of RR's return to home turf.(PTI)

RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Power against power – IPL 2026 is all set for what might be the most exciting match of the season thus far. It is a battle between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and it is all about the power-packed batters on show. Four left-handed opening batters who absolutely love demolishing a cricket ball early on, three of this quartet Indian talent who are redefining the limited overs game. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the RR camp, and Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma across for them playing for RR. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 25 Apr 2026 04:45:21 pm

    RR vs SRH LIVE Score: RR in third, SRH in fourth

    RR vs SRH LIVE Score: About as appetising as a contest can be at this stage of the season. Teams don't enjoy being the ones in the position to be hunted down in those eliminator slots towards the end of the season, but points on the board are what matter the most. RR have 10 points and are in third, right below them on 8 points are SRH – both of them eager to keep their positions in the playoffs race, and hopefully improve.

  • Sat, 25 Apr 2026 04:30:20 pm

    RR vs SRH LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    RR vs SRH LIVE Score: It's a big game in the race for the top 4, as an exciting contest with huge implications takes place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Third against fourth, with a chance for a shuffle at the top – and key changes in personnel that could define this IPL. Don't take your eyes away tonight!

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