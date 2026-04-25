RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Fire meets fire as Abhishek faces Sooryavanshi; Cummins' return charges up SRH

RR vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Power against power – IPL 2026 is all set for what might be the most exciting match of the season thus far. It is a battle between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and it is all about the power-packed batters on show. Four left-handed opening batters who absolutely love demolishing a cricket ball early on, three of this quartet Indian talent who are redefining the limited overs game. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the RR camp, and Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma across for them playing for RR. ...Read More

Although these six-hitting superstars headline this contest, there is much more riding on this contest. This match sees RR return to Jaipur after spending the first half of their campaign with Guwahati as their home venue – a return to Jaipur will also be assigned the responsibility of continuing their form and taking them to the playoffs, with the team in a good position at the moment.

But that could all change if SRH go on a run. A team with a dangerous batting unit – we mentioned that top two, but don’t forget Ishan Kishan soon after, and Heinrich Klaasen finding his power swing – which is also beginning to find the diamonds in the rough in the bowling department. Shivang Kumar and Sakib Hussain have been real gems, and what Praful Hinge did against the same opposition on debut is memorable.

But the big boost for SRH is the return of Pat Cummins – the Australian captain has been deemed fit to participate in the IPL over the second half of the campaign, and his joining the team suddenly makes it look very complete. There is some more batting depth, and there is an international superstar who they can turn to when the going gets tough.

SRH are currently on four wins and eight points, right behind RR on ten points with five wins. A win for SRH could be massive – their NRR is just a tick above RR’s, which means that a win for SRH tonight would see them vault into third place over the home team. It would also seal them well and truly in the running for the playoffs with the business end around the corner.

An exciting game with massive implications.