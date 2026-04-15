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Ruturaj Gaikwad dismisses form worries amid IPL 2026 struggles: ‘As long as other guys are covering…’

Ruturaj Gaikwad addressed his own poor form in the IPL 2026 season after CSK registered a 32-run win over KKR. 

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 06:26 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time champions, are back up and running in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season after two wins. On Tuesday, CSK defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 32 runs to move to four points from five games. The pieces are falling into place for CSK, but there remains one concern - the form of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The right-handed batter has managed just 63 runs in five matches, with his highest score being 28 against the Punjab Kings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad addressed his own poor form(AFP)

Gaikwad even failed against KKR on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, returning with a score of just 7. The knives are already out for the CSK captain, with many asking Gaikwad to drop himself to No.3 and let Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre make the most of the powerplay.

During the chat at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad played down concerns around his form, saying he's working hard and a big score is just around the corner.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri has the last word after Ajinkya Rahane sums up KKR’s sorry, winless run in worst-ever start in IPL history

Speaking about the win, Gaikwad said, “Feeling good, to be honest. I think we defended a good score again. I felt it was a par score, given that, the wicket drastically changed after the first, I would say, seven or eight overs. It started spinning a bit, then stopped a bit. So we were first looking at 220, 210, but then, we thought anything around 190, 180 would be a good score, and I think after that, we just had to get a good power play in bowling. After that, it was just about maintaining that run rate."

However, despite the win, Gaikwad didn't mince his words as he urged his team to do better in the fielding department. “We dropped everything that came, just took one or two, but still, I thought, I felt it was a bit okay. Today, so much sweat is coming into the hands. Not an excuse, but you definitely would like to improve,” he said.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Home / Cricket News / Ruturaj Gaikwad dismisses form worries amid IPL 2026 struggles: ‘As long as other guys are covering…’
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