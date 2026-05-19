Ruturaj Gaikwad earns backing from T20 World Cup-winning captain: ‘The quality is still there’

T20 cricket’s competitive nature is pushing every player to do their best to remain relevant in this constantly evolving format, especially captains, who must balance the responsibilities of both player and skipper. The Indian Premier League 2026 has been clear evidence of that, with franchise captains constantly questioned over their individual performances while also held accountable for their sides' overall results.

Ruturaj Gaikwad walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Pat Cummins.(PTI)

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Current Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has particularly seen his tenure come under constant scrutiny since taking over the reins in 2024 from the highly successful MS Dhoni. The Gaikwad-led side is heading towards another forgettable season after suffering a setback to their qualification hopes in a five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in front of the home fans at the iconic Chepauk Stadium on May 18.

The criticism has continued to follow Gaikwad, as this could mark the 3rd consecutive campaign CSK has missed qualification in under his leadership. However, the current season’s results do not fully portray the bigger picture. Gaikwad’s leadership has shown glimpses of hope for CSK fans after narrowly missing out on qualification in his debut 2024 season due to Net Run Rate, while he was also ruled out for most of the 2025 season because of a hairline fracture in his elbow.

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{{^usCountry}} The 2026 campaign has certainly come with its ups and downs for the 29-year-old skipper, but it has also felt like a season of transition and promise, with new faces in the CSK setup and the team showing fighting spirit despite an underwhelming start. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2026 campaign has certainly come with its ups and downs for the 29-year-old skipper, but it has also felt like a season of transition and promise, with new faces in the CSK setup and the team showing fighting spirit despite an underwhelming start. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although the side failed to capitalise against SRH and move into the qualification spots while gaining an advantage over Punjab Kings, who still sit 4th despite six consecutive losses, former Australian captain Aaron Finch backed Gaikwad to continue as skipper and advised the CSK management not to judge his tenure based on one underwhelming season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the side failed to capitalise against SRH and move into the qualification spots while gaining an advantage over Punjab Kings, who still sit 4th despite six consecutive losses, former Australian captain Aaron Finch backed Gaikwad to continue as skipper and advised the CSK management not to judge his tenure based on one underwhelming season. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s important not to judge a player or a captain based on just one season because T20 cricket can be extremely demanding and unpredictable,” Finch said on JioHotstar.

“From a captaincy perspective, Ruturaj Gaikwad has still led the side well, especially with his decisions and composure on the field. At times, form and leadership pressure can overlap, but for him it now comes down to rediscovering his batting rhythm and getting back to scoring consistently.”

“The quality is still there, and sometimes in T20 cricket, phases like these can change very quickly,” Finch added while backing Gaikwad amid the criticism.

Finch, who led Australia for six years in T20 cricket and guided them to their first ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021, carries significant weight with his remarks. Gaikwad’s side has continued to fight for a qualification spot despite a difficult start to the season, winning six matches in total after opening the campaign with 3 straight defeats.

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However, the captaincy pressure has affected Gaikwad’s performances, which have been underwhelming compared to his previous standards with the bat. The CSK skipper has managed only 321 runs, including two fifties, at a below-par strike rate of around 120.

As Finch highlighted, it remains important for CSK management to maintain faith in Gaikwad and not let one difficult season define his future with this young squad. In the fast-evolving nature of T20 cricket, fortunes can change quickly, and his composure as captain alongside his batting ability remain important qualities that could guide the franchise towards future success.

For Gaikwad, the focus will now be on ending this shaky campaign strongly with a statement performance against the qualified Gujarat Titans and using it as momentum heading into next season.

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