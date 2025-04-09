Ruturaj Gaikwad explains decision to retire out Devon Conway against PBKS: 'We waited and waited until...'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad explained the decision behind retiring out Devon Conway after the five-time champions suffered another defeat in the IPL 2025 edition. CSK lost to Punjab Kings by 18 runs in Mullanpur as the Gaikwad-led side failed to chase down 220 runs. MS Dhoni played a cameo of 27 runs off 12 balls; however, this effort didn't prove enough. Ruturaj Gaikwad explains why Devon Conway was retired out. (PTI)

The left-handed Conway scored 69 runs off 49 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. However, before the final delivery of the 18th over, the CSK management decided to call back Devon Conway and send Ravindra Jadeja to the middle. It is important to mention that Dhoni was at the other end when this call was taken.

In the final over, CSK were tasked with getting 28 runs. Dhoni was on strike, and Yash Thakur had the ball in his hand. The former India captain got a low full-toss, however, he ended up giving a simple catch to Yuzvendra Chahal at fine leg. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 9 runs off five balls.

At the post-match presentation, Gaikwad was asked the rationale behind calling back Devon Conway. To this question, the CSK skipper said the management felt Jadeja could have done the finishing job better.

"Well, you know, he's more of a timer of the ball, very useful up the order, but definitely, when you have Jaddu (Jadeja), his role is completely different, and he's known for that role particularly. So you expect that change to happen at some point when you know the batsman is struggling," Gaikwad said after the match.

"Initially, he was still striking the ball. We waited and waited until we thought it was necessary, and then we thought, yes, why not change it?" he added.

‘Fielding errors costing us’

The defeat against Punjab Kings is CSK's fourth consecutive loss in the IPL 2025 edition. In all the five matches, the Gaikwad-led side has been guilty of poor fielding. Several catches have been dropped and the CSK skipper identified this as the main area behind the side's lacklustre show in the tournament so far.

"We are dropping a catch; the same batsman is just adding 15, 20, 25, sometimes 30 runs extra as well. It's just making that difference. If you just leave out the RCB game, I think the last three changes it was just a matter of one or maybe two or three hits," said Gaikwad.

"Yes, you can have a bad day, but you know, in fielding, there is something which we are really trying to work it on, but right now, it's not happening," he added.

Speaking of the fixture between CSK and PBKS, Priyansh Arya was adjudged as Player of the Match for his 103-run knock off 42 balls.

CSK are now languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with just 2 points from five matches.