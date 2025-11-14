Search Search
Friday, Nov 14, 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad hits full gear, slams century as India A get the better of South Africa in first unofficial ODI

PTI |
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 08:04 am IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad made 117 off 129 balls as India A comfortably chased down 286 to register a four-wicket win against South Africa A.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fine 117 off 129 balls as India A comfortably chased down 286 to register a four-wicket win against South Africa A in the first unofficial ODI here on Thursday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made 117 off 129 balls as India A comfortably chased down 286(PTI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad made 117 off 129 balls as India A comfortably chased down 286(PTI)

Out of the Indian team from both ODI and T20 format, Gaikwad anchored the run chase with his solid effort. South Africa A had done remarkably well to post 285/9 after losing half their side for 53 in the 12th over.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is trying to establish himself in the ODI setup, got rid of openers Rubin Hermann and Rivaldo Moonsamy to give India A a perfect start.

Prasidh Krishna removed South Africa A captain Marques Ackerman to cause more pain to the opposition.

However, the lower-order put up a brave fight for South Africa A with Dian Forrester (77), Delano Potgieter (90) and Bjorn Fortuin (59) producing much needed rearguard action.

In response, Gaikwad and T20 sensation Abhishek Sharma (31 off 25) shared 64 runs for the opening wicket. Riyan Parag (8) and captain Tilak Varma (39) could not make much of an impact before Nitish Kumar Reddy (37 off 26) and Nishant Sindhu (29 not out off 26) got the job done in the 49.3 overs.

India A lost Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in quick succession but Reddy and Sindhu insured there were no further hiccups.

Reddy was released from the India Test squad on Wednesday to take part in the A series.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
