'Was it necessary?': Former batting coach points out flaw in Ruturaj Gaikwad's technique, 'Lot of expectations on him'

Ruturaj Gaikwad has found it difficult to transfer his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the international stage in his short T20I career. Gaikwad has scored just 63 runs in the five T20Is he has played thus far at a strike rate of 114.54. He was dismissed for scores 23 and one in the first and second T20I, both of which India lost.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said that Gaikwad deserves one more chance and pointed out a flaw in the youngster's technique.

"I feel in the batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad should be given one more opportunity although I was slightly surprised with the length of his stride. Was it necessary? I think it might have been a predetermined attempt from him," said Bangar on Star Sports.

"You cannot play an attacking shot if you take such a big stride because all your weight is on the back foot, and that is why he sliced the ball and it went towards point. The Indian team has a lot of expectations from Ruturaj Gaikwad, they see him as a future top-order batter, so his performance will certainly come under the microscope," he said.

Gaikwad had a roller-coaster season in the 2022 IPL. He failed to score for much of the first half of the league stage, in which Chennai Super Kings struggled to win matches and they eventually fell out of contention for the playoffs. He managed to find form and ended the season with 368 runs in 14 matches.

