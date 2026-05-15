Ruturaj Gaikwad’s raw admission exposes CSK’s batting frailties in playoff blow: 'We found it difficult'

Chennai Super Kings have landed themselves in serious trouble in the playoff race after a heavy defeat to Lucknow Super Giants on Friday night. CSK’s bowling attack struggled throughout the chase and failed to apply any sustained pressure as LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis dominated from the outset. The pair added a massive 135-run partnership that effectively took the game away from Chennai in the pursuit of 188. Marsh led the charge with an aggressive knock, while Inglis played the perfect supporting role to keep the scoring rate under control.

Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted CSK top-order failures against LSG.(REUTERS)

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CSK did manage to spark brief hope with three quick wickets in the later stages, but by then the damage had already been done, and the middle order was left with a straightforward task. Nicholas Pooran's four consecutive sixes sealed the deal for LSG with 20 balls to spare. The defeat has left Chennai in a difficult position in the points table, with little room for error going forward. They now face a must-win situation in their remaining two league matches to stay alive in the tournament.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remained confident and hopeful of his team's playoff chances as he is hopeful of his team making strong show in the next two matches after the LSG blip.

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{{^usCountry}} Ruturaj admitted that CSK found batting difficult against the hard lengths bowled by Lucknow Super Giants and felt the conditions offered assistance to the fast bowlers. While he believed CSK posted a competitive total, he credited LSG’s batters for executing their chase brilliantly and playing some exceptional shots under pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruturaj admitted that CSK found batting difficult against the hard lengths bowled by Lucknow Super Giants and felt the conditions offered assistance to the fast bowlers. While he believed CSK posted a competitive total, he credited LSG’s batters for executing their chase brilliantly and playing some exceptional shots under pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I felt there was a bit of something for the fast bowlers. When we batted, we found it difficult to hit off the hard lengths. Their bowlers executed it really well. But we still got to 180, so from a batting point of view, probably not much more we could have done. Credit to them, they batted really well and played some extraordinary shots," Gaikwad told broadcasters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I felt there was a bit of something for the fast bowlers. When we batted, we found it difficult to hit off the hard lengths. Their bowlers executed it really well. But we still got to 180, so from a batting point of view, probably not much more we could have done. Credit to them, they batted really well and played some extraordinary shots," Gaikwad told broadcasters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gaikwad further explained the plans CSK had prepared for Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, revealing that the team deliberately targeted hard lengths instead of relying heavily on short balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaikwad further explained the plans CSK had prepared for Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, revealing that the team deliberately targeted hard lengths instead of relying heavily on short balls. {{/usCountry}}

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“We were looking to bowl the short ball, but Josh Inglis played differently last game, so we had to come up with a plan. Mitchell Marsh is someone who plays the short ball really well, so we were looking to hit that hard length, proper Test-match length. There was some nibble for the bowlers, but they played some really good shots. We missed execution in a few areas, and after the openers fell, the new batters found it really difficult to start. Both their openers batted brilliantly once again," Gaikwad added.

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The CSK skipper acknowledged that his team was simply outplayed on the day, saying sometimes the opposition deserves credit for better cricket. He also highlighted Kartik’s confident innings of around 70–80 runs as a positive for the batting unit.

“Sometimes the opposition can play good cricket, so you just have to accept it. Last game they played better cricket than us to start off, but we came back really well and showed character. From a batting point of view, Kartik showing that confidence and getting that 70 or 80-odd was really good to see. We were lacking in the middle order, but going into the last couple of games, I’m really confident we’re starting to click with the bat and bowling well. It was just an off day today," he said.

“Simple calculation for CSK”

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He said the team’s approach is straightforward from here on: win every remaining game without overcomplicating things

“The first challenge is getting to Chennai; it’s a long flight. After that, we need to come back, improve the areas we need to improve, and try to adapt and assess the conditions as quickly as possible. It’s a simple calculation for us: win each and every game from here. Nothing complicated. Whoever has a good day, we hope we can turn things around," he concluded.

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