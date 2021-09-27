Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Saba Karim explains why Virat Kohli may open innings for India in T20 World Cup
cricket

Saba Karim explains why Virat Kohli may open innings for India in T20 World Cup

Kohli, who opened for India along with Rohit in the T20 series against England, has previously indicated a desire to take the role in the shortest format for the team.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:14 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli.(Getty)

India have no dearth of options of players who can open the innings for the team at the upcoming T20 World Cup, despite Shikhar Dhawan not being added to the 15-man squad. Apart from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the team also have Ishan Kishan in the mix, who can take over the role. But former India cricketer Saba Karim believes skipper Virat Kohli may open for the team in the World Cup.

Kohli, who opened for India along with Rohit in the T20 series against England in March this year, has previously indicated a desire to take the role in the shortest format for the team. The right-handed batsman has been doing the opener's role for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past several years, and he has enjoyed a good strike rate at the top in the tournament so far in the UAE.

Also read: 'Zero chance': Kevin Pietersen says he will not go to Australia for Ashes this year, explains why

“There now seems to be a strong chance of Virat Kohli opening the innings for India in the T20 World Cup because he is taking a liking to that position. He is batting with a good strike rate. He has a concept of which shots to play and the kind of risks he has to take, so it's all about applying that,” Saba Karim said on Khelneeti - A Hindi Cricket Podcast.

RELATED STORIES

Kohli has scored two fifties in the IPL 2021 since the resumption of the tournament and Karim said that fans will hope the India captain to convert fifties into hundreds.

“Now everyone will just be waiting to see when he (Kohli) can convert these starts into big scores. If you're an opener and your strike rate is good at the start, you're expected to go on and convert that start into a big score,” he said.

This will be Kohli's final stint as T20 captain. Earlier this month, he had announced that he will step down from the role following the culmination of the T20 World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Zero chance': Kevin Pietersen says he won't go for Ashes, explains why

RCB pacer Harshal Patel tweaks thinking, ties batsmen in knots

Jason Roy replaces out-of-form Warner for SRH, Gavaskar comments on the change

Shafali, Radha join Sydney Sixers for upcoming WBBL season
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP