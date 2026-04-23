Saba Karim tears into Rishabh Pant after another IPL 2026 flop show, calls out LSG captain's 'problem' in blunt take

Former India selector Saba Karim urged Rishabh Pant to figure out a template for white-ball cricket after the wicketkeeper-batter's three-ball duck on Wednesday. Pant and Lucknow Super Giants' poor form in IPL 2026 continued as they fell to a 40-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals. They are also in a four-match losing streak and are ninth in the ten-team standings with two wins and five defeats in seven matches.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a three-ball duck on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

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Pant has been in horrible form this season, registering only 147 runs in seven matches at an average of 24.50 and 132.43 strike rate. He is his side's fifth-highest run-scorer and is 33rd in the Orange Cap standings, which perfectly reflects his current form.

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‘Yet to find his template for white-ball cricket’: Saba Karim on Rishabh Pant

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Karim urged Pant to look at the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar, pointing out their batting approach. "A modern T20 batter has to find his own template. For instance, whether it is Shreyas Iyer or Rajat Patidar, even if Rajat Patidar goes in to bat on a track like this, I am sure he's got his clarity in his mind that he will go and play the big shots, and he is confident of doing so," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Rishabh Pant's problem lies in the fact that he's yet to find his template for white-ball cricket. And not only talking about T20, even ODIs. And Test-match batting for him, I think there is more transparency in his thought process the way he prepares. I think somehow in white-ball cricket he is yet to find that," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rishabh Pant's problem lies in the fact that he's yet to find his template for white-ball cricket. And not only talking about T20, even ODIs. And Test-match batting for him, I think there is more transparency in his thought process the way he prepares. I think somehow in white-ball cricket he is yet to find that," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Even in IPL 2025, the LSG captain had a disastrous season, managing 269 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16. Although he did get a ton and a half-century, nothing really worked out for him, as LSG finished in seventh position. This season, it just hasn't been about his form; even his teammates have failed to perform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even in IPL 2025, the LSG captain had a disastrous season, managing 269 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16. Although he did get a ton and a half-century, nothing really worked out for him, as LSG finished in seventh position. This season, it just hasn't been about his form; even his teammates have failed to perform. {{/usCountry}}

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In 66 T20I innings, Pant has scored 1209 runs at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 127.26. In T20Is, he has only registered three fifties. In 27 ODI innings, he has scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50, striking at 106.21. In ODIs, he has bagged one ton and five fifties.

Pant is also not a confirmed member of the Indian white-ball playing XIs. In ODIs, KL Rahul has cemented his spot. Meanwhile, in T20Is, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have bagged the wicketkeeper-batter spots.

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