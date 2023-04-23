Sachin Tendulkar – Batting 50, sitting on cricket’s Mt Everest

Despite what his fans claim, Sachin Tendulkar is no God. Nobody is. Legend, icon, master, genius, GOAT — he certainly is.

Sachin Tendulkar(PTI)

Tendulkar bossed the game for 25 years and now, batting 50, he is at the crease playing a different innings. His stats inspire awe: 200 Tests, 100 hundreds, 35,000 international runs. SRT sits on cricket’s Mt Everest.

I travelled with Sachin on different tours and saw the awe around him. In South Africa in 1992, seasoned cricket administrator Ali Bacher thought Sachin was only one step away from Don Bradman. I often helped the team at practice (hitting high catches) and helped batters (with knocking) because there was no support staff to do this. With Sachin, even if he was patting the balls gently, the ball came back quicker than I expected.

I saw awe radiate in 1999 in Chennai from Pakistan players respectfully stepping aside to make way as he came out of the Indian dressing room.

During the 2003 World Cup, the full house at Durban gasped as his pulled six off Caddick sailed out of the stadium. I recall his slow climb into the Centurion dressing room after taking down Waqar and Wasim the next game. There, he sat with pads on, betraying no emotion that he’d played the innings of his life. Instead, the master was distraught at not finishing the game.

In 2004, in Pakistan, my standout memory is not about the Multan declaration, SRT stranded in 194 when the innings was closed. What I can’t forget is SRT giving instructions to the about-to-be-married Sehwag in the Rawalpindi dressing room on how to open a champagne bottle. His technical masterclass went like this: Turn the cork precisely 4 times, push with right thumb, and keep left hand on top of the bottle to prevent the cork from flying off!

Recently, I saw more evidence of SRT’s aura. At Lord’s, Aaakash Chopra and I were in the media centre with Sachin, dapper in a sharp Italian suit and Hermes tie, when he was approached for a photo. This wasn’t the routine fan request — it was James Anderson in person, the greatest fast bowler with the most wickets in Test history.

During overseas tours with the Indian team, I had a chance to see Sachin the cricketer at work. At team meetings, a normally quiet individual on the outside, Sachin made sharp points expressing his views with logic and clarity.

I saw him at work in the dressing room — choosing his spot and spreading his kit before a match — bats neatly lined up against the wall, pads/gloves/helmet/elbow guard kept ready. I saw the fussy pro going through his pre-match routine. Gentle stretch, quick look at the wicket, some high catches and finally knocking a few balls to get the right ‘feel’.

He was a self-sufficient pro who listened to others but carefully filtered advice. Cricket never caught him in two minds — the one he had was excellent. For SRT preparation was key. He was a master who remained the student, always ahead of class, having revised his lessons twice before every exam.

SRT prepared by staying in his self-created bubble while chasing excellence. Respecting the process was an important part of Sachin’s preparation. Once in England, on the night before a three-day practice match, teammates invited him to join them for dinner. He declined politely saying he had to get ready for the game.

In all these years and multiple tours, SRT’s respect for cricket always stood out.

Cricket for him was not about amassing runs but a commitment, a duty to perform and a sacred debt to repay. God blessed him with gifts which he accepted gratefully and surrendered to completely. He touched the ground each time he entered the field and looked up to the sky for inspiration and thanksgiving. Even his autograph is a personal statement: always signed with full attention, always neatly written and never a hurried scrawl.

I saw a superstar who chewed nails nervously in tense situations. A friendly senior who never raised his voice or threw his weight around but helped create and maintain a tension-free dressing room. He expected no favours and made no demands, didn’t pull rank or use his stature to extract privilege.

In terms of setting an example with his conduct, he ensured he did things right down to the smallest detail. If the luggage had to be collected by 11 pm, SRT was the first to put his bags outside the hotel room. He was never late on the bus, a team meeting or a gym session. If a contest was held for the most organised room, he would be a runaway winner.

A private person, he guards his personal space and to the outside world he is the batter always padded up wearing protective equipment. But what comes through, in whatever he does, is his humility, modesty and dignified conduct.

