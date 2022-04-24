Brett Lee recalls first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar; 'Thought I might get an autograph. 'Hey mate, can you sign this''

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee took to social media to extend his wishes to legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 49th birthday on April 24 (Sunday). Tendulkar, who stands atop most international runs, enjoyed battles with many bowling greats including Lee. In fact, Lee has dismissed Tendulkar the most times in international cricket, resulting in 14 dismissals of the former India batter.

The highlight of the fascinating duels between Tendulkar and Lee was their clash in the 2008 CB series.Tendulkar beat Lee, hitting him for three exquisite boundaries in an over at a time when the Australian with clocking the 150 kph mark with absolute ease.

On Tendulkar's special day, Lee has recalled his first-ever meet with the 'wonderful' batter, saying he grew up watching the Indian and finally got a chance to bowl against him.

“I met Sachin for the first time way back in 1999 in Canberra. I was playing in the Prime Minister's XI against the touring Indian team, which of course had Sachin in it. It was a practice match when he came out to bat and I'm bowling to the great Sachin Tendulkar. I actually thought, 'I might get an autograph. Get the ball and say, 'Hey mate, can you please sign this'. I thought that would look cool as my first impression,” Lee said in a video shared on Brett Lee TV on YouTube.

As a young kid growing up, I watched the wonderful Tendulkar and here I was, bowling to him. I managed to nick him off and we shook hands at the end of the game. I was in absolute awe of this wonderful man," Lee added.

Lee further also spoke about the reception that Tendulkar got irrespective of the venue. Lee said Tendulkar was among the few players to receive applause from the Australian crowd.

“Most players who are not from Australia receive a fair bit of flak. They normally get booed. The crowd appreciate the players but doesn't want to show it... that's the Australian culture. But every time Sachin walked out to bat, there was massive applause, not only from the Australians but also from the touring Indians who were a part of fans that flew in from around the world to watch Sachin.”

Every time Sachin managed to get a fifty or a hundred, we used to hear a huge noise. I haven't seen any other player who toured Australia to get that response... get that standing ovation after reaching 150. Just an incredible guy!" Lee further added.