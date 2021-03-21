Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara go for a scooter ride together, raise awareness - WATCH

In a short video uploaded on Sachin Tendulkar's YouTube channel, the Little Master and former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara are seen talking about the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

Sachin and Lara are currently in Raipur for the 2021 edition of the Road Safety World Series tournament. RSWS is a T20 cricket competition, organized by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra, featuring retired cricketers that come together to raise awareness about road safety.

The series - founded by Ravi Gaikwad - witnesses notable retired players from India, England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Australia, and Bangladesh. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner of the series, while Sachin is the brand ambassador.

The video starts off with Tendulkar talking to the camera, informing about his whereabouts. "We are here [in Raipur] for the Road Safety World Series. The hotel that we are staying in is a massive hotel. Thankfully, we have this scooter (points to the blue two-wheeler) to ride on."

Just when he is getting ready to leave, Lara walks up to him from behind suggests the two go for a ride.

Sachin then replies with a question: "Hey, where is your helmet?"

Lara answers with another question: "Do we need a helmet?"

To which Sachin says "of course." Then a man appears on screen to hand over a black helmet to pillion Lara. Sachin reaches out for his helmet only to be left surprised.

"Who kept my cricket helmet here? Give me a bike helmet," quips Sachin.

He is then handed a proper helmet followed by a message from the Indian legend. "Rider, as well as the pillion, need a helmet each. Both lives are important."

The video ends with Lara saying "Chalo Chalo Sachin" (let's go Sachin) and a message soon after is flashed on the screen. It reads: "Helmet should be worn by both rider and pillion."

WATCH| Sachin, Lara share an important message on road safety

Sachin's India legends is in the final of the series and will take on Sri Lanka legends on Sunday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

While Sachin has scored 203 runs in 6 matches so far at an average of 40.60, Lara ended the competition with 154 runs in 6 matches. The leaderboard is currently lead by Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan, who has amassed 250 runs in 7 matches. Sachin is 5th in the standings.