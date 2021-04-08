Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19
Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

The former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar will remain isolated in quarantine at his home for the next few days.
India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was discharged from hospital on Thursday and will continue his recovery from Covid=19 at home . The former India batsman confirmed the news in a statement released on his official Twitter account. Tendulkar said that he will remain isolated in quarantine at his home for the next few days.

"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar also thanked the medical staff for taking care of him during the hospitalisation.

"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances," Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the virus on March 27. He had confirmed the news on Twitter that he tested positive for the virus.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Apart from Sachin, three other members of India Legends team that played in the Road Safety World Series had also tested positive for the virus in the next few days.

Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, and Irfan Pathan had all confirmed the news on Twitter.

(With PTI inputs)

