Sachin Tendulkar floored by 'remarkable, special' Shubman Gill, can't stop raving about his England masterclass

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been in absolute awe of Shubman Gill's batting and captaincy in the ongoing Test series against England, where the touring side roared back to level the contest 1-1 in Birmingham last week with a record 336-run victory. They had earlier lost the series opener in Leeds by five wickets. Sachin Tendulkar had his say on Shubman Gill performance in England series

Gill has led from the front, being the most consistent batter for India thus far in the series. With three centuries in four innings, which includes a double ton, the 25-year-old has already managed 585 runs on the tour as he stands just 18 runs away from surpassing Rahul Dravid to have the most runs in a single tour of England. Of those tally, a record 430 runs came at Edgbaston, which comprised the knock of 269 runs in the first innings.

While Gill had a quiet captaincy outing in Leeds, he looked more confident in the second Test against England and Sachin, speaking to Star Sports, felt it was largely due to his impressive returns with the bat.

“He's been good. He's very calm and composed. I strongly believe in how the rest of the 10 players react to what he is doing and the decisions he is making, which have been measured decisions, very thought of. And his batting is complementing that as well, because if a captain is in good form, it makes a huge difference in the decision-making. You need to be in the right frame of mind to make those important calls. He's been batting brilliantly. As an opposition, you normally look for the weak areas in the batting and technique, but he has been batting remarkably and has been special,” he said.

Sachin Tendulkar's portrait unveiled in MCC Museum

The India batting legend was present at Lord's on Thursday as his portrait was unveiled in the MCC Museum before the start of the third Test between India and England.

The portrait, which has been painted by Stuart Pearson Wright from a photograph taken by the artist at his home 18 years ago, will remain in the MCC Museum until later this year and will then be relocated to the Pavilion.

Sachin also rang the five-minute bell for the first time in his career to mark the beginning of the third Test.

India made just one change to their playing XI for the match as Jasprit Bumrah replaced Prasidh Krishna.