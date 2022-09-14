Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar gets water saving lessons from fans after Master Blaster leaves tap running in latest post - Watch

Published on Sep 14, 2022 01:12 PM IST

In his latest post, Sachin Tendulkar batter shared his “special method to clean bat grip" but it didn't drew the reactions as the former India batter would have hoped for.

Sachin Tendulkar shares special method to clean bat grips&nbsp;(Screengrab)
Sachin Tendulkar shares special method to clean bat grips (Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sachin Tendulkar is back in action and is currently entertaining the fans in the Road Safety World Series 2022. The tournament features eight teams, one of which is Tendulkar-led India Legends. Apart from showcasing his masterclass on the field, the Master Blaster often tries to engage with the fans on social media with some vital lessons on the cricket bat.

In his latest post, the former India batter shared his “special method to clean bat grip" but it didn't drew the reactions as Tendulkar would have appreciated. Many thanked the legendary batter for the information but were quick to remind him an important lesson to not waste water.

In the video, Tendulkar can be seen cleaning the grip of his bat, while leaving the tap running.

Here is how the fans reacted:

"Every drop is important. Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right," ankurrajput, an Instagram user, wrote in comment.

Another reminded him, “Save water”.

"Save water paaji, don't misuse it," was one of the many similar comments.

Tendulkar-led India Legends made a strong start in the tournament and defeated Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa by 61 runs. They will lock horns against Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in their second match, which will be played later on Wednesday evening in Kanpur.

