Sachin Tendulkar goes gaga over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Virat Kohli erupts in joy after India win U19 World Cup
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli were among the many to congratulate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India's World Cup-winning Under-19 team.
As if he wasn’t before, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the toast of the nation following India’s memorable Under-19 World Cup. The Indian colts, captained by Ayush Mhatre, and highlighted by Sooryavanshi’s career-defining 175, powered India to a mammoth 411/9, a total that proved to be more than enough as England, the runners-up, were bowled out for 311. The 100-run win meant that India emerged winners of the Under-19 World Cup for a record-extending sixth time. SIX. Yes, let that sink in.
With this, Mhatre joined the who’s who of Indian cricket to have led the country to a U19 World Cup title. Mohammed Kaif did it for the first time in the year 2000, followed by Virat Kohli in 2008, Unmukt Chand in 2012, Prithvi Shaw in 2018, and Yash Dhull in 2022. And on this occasion, who better than the biggest of them all, Kohli, to light up the day and make this feat even sweeter? The former India captain, visibly delighted, sent his wishes to the winning team from London.
“Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age-group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff,” Kohli posted on X.
However, for Sooryavanshi, who broke all kinds of records on the day, Kohli’s post was bettered by none other than the man he is being compared to. Yes, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar reserved special mention for the 14-year-old, lavishing praise on the group of winners who hoisted the national flag in Zimbabwe.
“Champions! So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment! When you have a Sooryavanshi, a timeless blockbuster is expected! Well done, Vaibhav,” wrote the Master Blaster.
If there’s one player who knows what it is like to deal with pressure and expectations from a young age, it’s Tendulkar. Back in 1989, he was only 16 when Team India came calling. All these years later, Sooryavanshi finds himself in the same boat, with fans can’t wait to see the teenager in India colours. Yet to turn 15, Sooryavanshi, named Player of the Match and the series, could well be on his way to greatness. But perhaps it will be better, too, to let him be and not bombard the youngster with constant Tendulkar comparisons.