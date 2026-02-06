Sachin Tendulkar goes gaga over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Virat Kohli erupts in joy after India win U19 World Cup

As if he wasn’t before, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the toast of the nation following India’s memorable Under-19 World Cup. The Indian colts, captained by Ayush Mhatre, and highlighted by Sooryavanshi’s career-defining 175, powered India to a mammoth 411/9, a total that proved to be more than enough as England, the runners-up, were bowled out for 311. The 100-run win meant that India emerged winners of the Under-19 World Cup for a record-extending sixth time. SIX. Yes, let that sink in. If you are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, what more do you want than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to shower praise? (AFP Images)

With this, Mhatre joined the who’s who of Indian cricket to have led the country to a U19 World Cup title. Mohammed Kaif did it for the first time in the year 2000, followed by Virat Kohli in 2008, Unmukt Chand in 2012, Prithvi Shaw in 2018, and Yash Dhull in 2022. And on this occasion, who better than the biggest of them all, Kohli, to light up the day and make this feat even sweeter? The former India captain, visibly delighted, sent his wishes to the winning team from London.

“Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age-group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff,” Kohli posted on X.