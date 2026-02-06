IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: Unbeaten teams lock horns, Mhatre and Suryavanshi hungry for silverware

Live

Written by

IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: The stage is set for the summit clash between India and England in Harare.

IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: The day of reckoning is finally here for both India and England. The two best teams of the U19 World Cup will battle it out at the Harare Sports Club and try to win the tournament on Friday. India and England have had a blemish-free campaign so far, and it's quite fitting that a finale will see the two undefeated teams have a crack at each other and go for glory. Once again, the spotlight would be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old sensation, and it needs to be seen whether he's able to step up on the big day. Since last year, the left-hander has faced criticism for not being able to get among the runs in the big matches, but he proved his critics wrong in the semi-final against Afghanistan, playing a 68-run knock off 33 balls, setting up India's chase of 311. Aaron George, Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra also got among the runs to brush aside the Afghan challenge. However, England would be a completely different kettle of fish, considering how the Three Lions outclassed favourites Australia in the semi-final. The two teams also played a five-match Youth ODI series last year, with India coming out on top. Suryavanshi ran riot, smashing 355 runs in the five matches. The live action will begin at 1 PM with the toss scheduled for 12:30 PM IST. The U19 World Cup final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, while the live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network. Full squads: India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (captain), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq. ...Read More

Aaron George, Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra also got among the runs to brush aside the Afghan challenge. However, England would be a completely different kettle of fish, considering how the Three Lions outclassed favourites Australia in the semi-final. The two teams also played a five-match Youth ODI series last year, with India coming out on top. Suryavanshi ran riot, smashing 355 runs in the five matches. The live action will begin at 1 PM with the toss scheduled for 12:30 PM IST. The U19 World Cup final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, while the live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network. Full squads: India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (captain), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.