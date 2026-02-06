IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: Unbeaten teams lock horns, Mhatre and Suryavanshi hungry for silverware
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: The stage is set for the summit clash between India and England in Harare.
- 2 Mins agoIndia's strength: everyone capable of stepping up
- 10 Mins agoEngland hold on for win against Australia in tight semifinal
- 25 Mins agoRecord chase in the semifinal vs AFG sees India through
- 38 Mins agoIndia unbeaten enroute to sixth consecutive final
- 52 Mins agoHello and welcome!
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: The day of reckoning is finally here for both India and England. The two best teams of the U19 World Cup will battle it out at the Harare Sports Club and try to win the tournament on Friday. India and England have had a blemish-free campaign so far, and it's quite fitting that a finale will see the two undefeated teams have a crack at each other and go for glory. Once again, the spotlight would be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old sensation, and it needs to be seen whether he's able to step up on the big day. Since last year, the left-hander has faced criticism for not being able to get among the runs in the big matches, but he proved his critics wrong in the semi-final against Afghanistan, playing a 68-run knock off 33 balls, setting up India's chase of 311....Read More
Aaron George, Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra also got among the runs to brush aside the Afghan challenge. However, England would be a completely different kettle of fish, considering how the Three Lions outclassed favourites Australia in the semi-final. The two teams also played a five-match Youth ODI series last year, with India coming out on top. Suryavanshi ran riot, smashing 355 runs in the five matches.
The live action will begin at 1 PM with the toss scheduled for 12:30 PM IST. The U19 World Cup final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website, while the live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network.
Full squads:
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (captain), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: India's strength: everyone capable of stepping up
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: India were slightly nervous heading into the semifinal because they didn't have a single player in the tournament who was having a monumental campaign to stitch it all together. While that could be a concern, equally, it has been where India have found their greatest strength.
There is ability and depth right throughout this team – if someone falters, someone else will step up. When the batting has a quiet day, the bowling will take on the responsibility. When the seamers don't have the answers, the spinners deliver. If the top order stutters, the middle provides the steel. That has been India's modus operandi this tournament, and it means there are threats all across the team.
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: England hold on for win against Australia in tight semifinal
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: In the first semifinal, it was a titanic clash between old rivals Australia and England. The English team batted first, and relied on a top-quality century from their highly-touted captain Thomas Rew to push them to 277. In response, Australia had a solid start and were pushed through the innings by their own captain Oliver Peake. However, Peake steadily ran out of batting partners, and fell soon after his own century – handing England the 27-run win in a tight encounter.
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: Record chase in the semifinal vs AFG sees India through
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: India were tested in the semifinal, that's for sure. Twin centuries for Faisal and Uzairullah in Afghanistan's middle order helped them to a substantial score of 310. In response, India needed a good start from their talisman Suryavanshi, and that is what he provided with a blitzy 68, supported by captain Ayush Mhatre's 68.
However, it was Aaron George's 115, an innings dripping with class and quality, which took India home with plenty of time to spare – the largest successful chase in an U19 World Cup.
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: India unbeaten enroute to sixth consecutive final
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: India have reached the final of the U19 World Cup for the sixth tournament in a row, extending their dominance in that respect after a campaign where they managed to go completely unbeaten. Mhatre and his troops will be aware that the five previous finals have left something to be desired, with only two title wins in that period – will India bring that hunger to get over the hump this time?
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: Hello and welcome!
IND vs ENG Live Score, U19 World Cup final: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the U19 World Cup final between India and England, set to be played in Harare, Zimbabwe. India are chasing their sixth title while England will look to win the competition for the second time.