Sachin Tendulkar makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s day despite heartbreak; Yuvraj, Jayasuriya mesmerised by kid’s genius

At this stage, what new do you even write about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? At just 15, he seems to have done it all in his young IPL (Indian Premier League) career. Each impressive knock he plays is better, more destructive, monstrous than the previous one. He’s giving the greats like Virat Kohli a run for their money as far as the Orange Cap is concerned and most importantly, not just mauling the bowlers but mentally scarring their confidence too.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 97 off 28 against SRH

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Wednesday evening in Mullanpur was yet another exhibition of the brilliance that is this kid. Sooryavanshi went past Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes (59) by taking his season tally to 65 and counting. The boy hammered 12 sixes, and he faced only 29 balls. Unreal, unfathomable, and for bowlers… unfair. Hence, it was no surprise that the cricketing world, once again, stood up to doff its hat to the boy wonder making batting look ridiculously easy.

Leading the pack was none other than Sachin Tendulkar. The God of cricket, whom Sooryavanshi is regularly compared to, produced a tactical breakdown of Vaibhav’s batting just how he is capable of. Sooryavanshi was crestfallen after getting out for 97 for the second time this season and missing his third century in the last month. But kid, if you’re reading, this must take all that disappointment away.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular,” Tendulkar posted on X moments after he bludgeoned Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular,” Tendulkar posted on X moments after he bludgeoned Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does.



That innings was nothing short of spectacular! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tendulkar wasn’t the only legend posting praises about Sooryavanshi. The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and even the Matara Mauler, Sanath Jayasuriya was in awe of the 15-year-old’s batting.

“Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch,” wrote Yuvraj. Harbhajan posted “The world on one side, this player on one side. The most unique, the most dangerous batsman. Six-hitting machine, our very own Vaibhav Sooryavanshi”

Looks like 220 chase is already achieved in the 12th over by @rajasthanroyals



p.s. do not drop this kid #VaibhavSooryavanshi #ipl #LSGvsRR — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 20, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jayasuriya’s message was perhaps the most pleasant surprise of them all. “This is some hitting from Vaibhav. Very special talent, such confidence at a young age. Cricket has a special player coming through,” he mentioned.

This is some hitting from Vaibhav

Very special talent, such confidence at a young age. Cricket has a special player coming through — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) May 27, 2026

And when something as big as this comes from Jayasuriya, one of world cricket’s cleanest and brutal strikers of the ball, it sums up what kind of minds Sooryavanshi is captivating.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Honestly, all that’s probably left to say now is ‘Vaibhav… you are the stuff dreams are made of’. Doing unthinkable things is a stage long surpassed. He is now on course to archiving milestones that would possible be beyond anyone else’s reach. After Tendulkar, Indian cricket had to wait nearly 40 years for another teen sensation. And now that Sooryavanshi has arrived and taken centre stage, he is here for the long haul and make bowlers’ life a living… you know what.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON