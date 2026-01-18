Sachin Tendulkar phoned mid-show after Mark Waugh all-time XI snub; David Lloyd chat sparks drama: ‘He’s gone!’

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar received a surprise phone call from David Lloyd in the middle of a podcast after former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh left him out of his all-time XI, and what followed was pure comedy. Sachin Tendulkar did not make Mark Waugh's all-time XI

Across Tests and ODIs, an all-time XI almost invariably includes Tendulkar. The leading run-scorer in international cricket history and the holder of numerous batting records, he remains one of the first names on such lists even more than a decade after retirement. Tendulkar is the most capped player in international cricket and the only batter to have scored 100 international centuries.

However, during a discussion on an episode of Stick to Cricket, Waugh omitted Tendulkar from his all-time XI, prompting former England captain Michael Vaughan to urge Lloyd to call the Indian great live on the show. Lloyd obliged, dialing Tendulkar and introducing himself repeatedly as “Bumble,” only for the call to be abruptly disconnected. “He’s gone,” Lloyd quipped, triggering laughter from the panel.