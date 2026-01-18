Steve Smith denied Babar Azam single because he ‘brought his own value down with his game’: ‘If Virat Kohli wanted…’

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali found Steve Smith to be in the right when he denied a single to Babar Azam in the Big Bash League (BBL) game. The two Sydney Sixers batters put on 141 runs for the opening wicket against the Sydney Thunder earlier this week; however, their stand saw a major flashpoint when the legendary Australia batter denied the former Pakistan captain a single on the final delivery of the 11th over. Smith took the call as he wanted to make the most of the Power Surge. Basit Ali weighs in on the entire Steve Smith and Babar Azam episode (AFP)

The two batters shared a partnership of more than 100 runs, but it was Smith who was batting like a million bucks, scoring a century to help the Sixers chase down 190 with 16 balls to spare. On the other hand, Babar managed 47 runs, but he wasn't at his fluent best, looking to give strike to Smith most of the time as the batter was going hell for leather.

The call to deny Babar a single was vindicated a few balls later as he went on to smash 32 runs in the 12th over. However, the Pakistan batter ended up losing his wicket soon after, and it was then that he vented his frustration, smashing the boundary ropes in anger while making his way back to the dressing room.

Also Read: Babar Azam felt 'disrespected' by Steve Smith, created dressing-room ruckus after the match Speaking on YouTube, Basit said that Smith proved his call was right by smashing runs for fun, and he even blamed Babar for not adapting to the demands of modern-day T20 cricket.

Smith proved it next over. At one point, I thought he would hit 6 sixes in that over. If Virat Kohli had wanted to take this single like Babar Azam, Steve Smith ka baap bhi single leta!” Basit said on the YouTube show ‘Game Plan’.

“You have brought your own value down with your game. Pakistan’s name is not sullied by this. People who say that are fools. Babar went to play Big Bash because he was invited there, but the Pakistan cricket board didn’t send him," he added.

Babar's lack of runs with the bat Babar, who is expected to be named in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, has not been having an ideal time in the BBL, scoring just 201 runs in nine games at a below-par strike rate of 107.48.

It is worth mentioning that when the visuals of Babar slamming his bat on the boundary cushion made their way to the television, former Australian batter Mark Waugh termed it as “not a good look”.

Even Mohammad Rizwan has been struggling with the bat, and in one fixture, the Melbourne Renegades batter was retired out when he struggled his way to 26 off 23 balls. With this, he came just the third batter in BBL history to be retired without an injury.

For several years, both Babar and Rizwan have been criticised for their slow strike rate in T20s and this even led to the duo being dropped from Pakistan's T20 squad. Rizwan remains on the sidelines but Babar recently earned a comeback into the squad and he's expected to be there in the T20 World Cup team as well.