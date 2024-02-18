Sachin Tendulkar's priceless words for 'double-trouble' Jaiswal, Sarfaraz: 'Couldn't see them play live but...'

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was astounded at the dazzling performance of Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who troubled England spinners for nearly two sessions on Day 4 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, en route to India scripting their biggest-ever win in Test history. Yashasvi scored his second consecutive double century, adding to a scintillating start to his Test career, while Sarfaraz notched up fifties in both the innings. Sachin Tendulkar has his say on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan's performance in 3rd Test against England

Taking to social media moments before India's record win by 434 runs that helped them secure a 2-1 lead against England in the five-match Test series, Tendulkar was all praise for Jaiswal and Sarfaraz, who stitched a 172-run stand on Sunday to help India set a mammoth target of 557 runs. The former India cricketer, however, regretted not having watched their respective knocks on live TV, but was elated to hear about the two youngsters.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He tweeted: “Double hundred. Double fifty. This duo of Yashasvi & Sarfaraz has been double trouble for England. I couldn’t watch them play live, but was very pleased to hear about their knocks. Keep it up!”

Jaiswal on Sunday became the third youngest cricketer in Test history to have two double centuries to his name after Sir Don Bradman and Vinod Kambli. The left-hander scored 209 in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam earlier this week and followed it up with 214 not out on Rajkot. He also became the third Indian to hit back-to-back double tons after Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, had an unforgettable debut for India. He scored 68 runs in the first innings, where he was suffered a heartbreaking run out, but followed it up with an unbeaten 62 in the second innings.

Moments after the dazzling show by the two young batters, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who earlier starred with the bat having notched up a ton in India's first innings, picked up a five-wicket haul in the final session on Day 4 to guide India to an emphatic win.