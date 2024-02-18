 Tendulkar's priceless words for 'double-trouble' Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar's priceless words for 'double-trouble' Jaiswal, Sarfaraz: 'Couldn't see them play live but...'

Sachin Tendulkar's priceless words for 'double-trouble' Jaiswal, Sarfaraz: 'Couldn't see them play live but...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 18, 2024 08:20 PM IST

Yashasvi scored his second consecutive double century, adding to a scintillating start to his Test career, while Sarfaraz notched up fifties in both the innings

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was astounded at the dazzling performance of Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sarfaraz Khan, who troubled England spinners for nearly two sessions on Day 4 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, en route to India scripting their biggest-ever win in Test history. Yashasvi scored his second consecutive double century, adding to a scintillating start to his Test career, while Sarfaraz notched up fifties in both the innings.

Sachin Tendulkar has his say on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan's performance in 3rd Test against England
Sachin Tendulkar has his say on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan's performance in 3rd Test against England

Taking to social media moments before India's record win by 434 runs that helped them secure a 2-1 lead against England in the five-match Test series, Tendulkar was all praise for Jaiswal and Sarfaraz, who stitched a 172-run stand on Sunday to help India set a mammoth target of 557 runs. The former India cricketer, however, regretted not having watched their respective knocks on live TV, but was elated to hear about the two youngsters.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: India's biggest Test win, Jaiswal's six-hitting streak, rude Bazball awakening: All stats from IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4

He tweeted: “Double hundred. Double fifty. This duo of Yashasvi & Sarfaraz has been double trouble for England. I couldn’t watch them play live, but was very pleased to hear about their knocks. Keep it up!”

Jaiswal on Sunday became the third youngest cricketer in Test history to have two double centuries to his name after Sir Don Bradman and Vinod Kambli. The left-hander scored 209 in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam earlier this week and followed it up with 214 not out on Rajkot. He also became the third Indian to hit back-to-back double tons after Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, had an unforgettable debut for India. He scored 68 runs in the first innings, where he was suffered a heartbreaking run out, but followed it up with an unbeaten 62 in the second innings.

Moments after the dazzling show by the two young batters, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who earlier starred with the bat having notched up a ton in India's first innings, picked up a five-wicket haul in the final session on Day 4 to guide India to an emphatic win.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On