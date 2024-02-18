India's biggest Test win, Jaiswal's six-hitting streak, rude Bazball awakening: All stats from IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4

It's a team in transition. India look depleted without KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. India have lost more Test matches in the last three years than in the preceding eight years. Rohit Sharma and his Co. have shut all the talks that dictated the buildup to the third Test in Rajkot, handing England an emphatic shellacking to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match for India, as took a five-wicket haul on Day 4 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in addition to his first-inning century. But preceding his all-round brilliance was Yashasvi Jaiswal's second consecutive double century, as the left-hander continued a scintillating start to his Test career. India scripted their biggest-ever win in Test cricket history on Sunday

Yashasvi Jaiswal's twin doubles

All of just 22, Yashasvi has shown immense maturity in his approach, game plan, and fascination for big scores. After scripting a stunning 209 in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam earlier this month, Yashasvi notched up an unbeaten 214 in Rajkot. With the knock, he became the third youngest batter in the history of the game to record wo double centuries in the format after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli, who were both 21 at the time of their second double ton. He also became only the third Indian to notch up back-to-back double hundreds after Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The most astounding part of his 236-ball knock was the 12 sixes he hit, now the joint-most in a Test innings, levelling Wasim Akram's record from 1996, where the Pakistan legend had smashed 257 against Zimbabwe. Overall, he has scored 22 sixes in this series, which is the most-ever recorded by a batter in a bilateral Test series, overtaking captain Rohit's record of 19 such hits in his 2019 campaign against South Africa.

India, in total, hit 28 sixes in the Test match, the most by any team in a tie, while the overall numbers stand at 48 in the series for the home team, also the most managed by a side in a bilateral contest.

Ravindra Jadeja's splendid double

Jadeja picked up his 13th career five-wicket haul, ending with 5 for 41, where 33 of those runs were scored by Mark Wood. He stands seventh among Indians with the most five-wicket hauls, overtaking SP Gupte. 11 of those fifers came on home soil, which put him at par with the legendary Kapil Dev, as the two stand fourth among Indian bowlers.

The Rajkot Test was also the second instance where Jadeja (112 & 5/41) scored a century and picked up a five-wicket haul in a single Test match. The previous instance was in 2022, against Sri Lanka (175* & 5/41). He is now the second Indian all-rounder to record this double in a Test match at least twice in his career after Ravichandran Ashwin.

India's biggest Test victory, and a rude Bazball awakening

The Rajkot Test was the third instance where India hit over 400 runs in both innings. The team had previously scored 407 and 407/9 against Pakistan in Kolkata in 2005 and 426 and 412/4 against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad in 2009.

The victory by 434 runs is India's biggest-ever win in Test cricket, surpassing their previous best of 372 runs against New Zealand in Mumbai in 2021. Subsequently, it was England's second-biggest defeat after a margin of 562 runs against Australia at The Oval in 1934.