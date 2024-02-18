Rohit Sharma shoos Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan back amid India captain's spike delay, England confused

England were in for some serious beating as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan went on a rampage to set them a herculean 557-run target. Jaiswal notched up the second double century of his Test career, and Sarfaraz a consecutive fifty as India declared their second innings on 430/4. However, just before the declaration, a comical moment including Rohit Sharma – who else, of course – led to a huge confusion leaving Sarfaraz, Jaiswal and England perplexed. The Indian captain pulling off another Rohit Sharma classic(Screengrab)

Here's what happened. India were ready to call off their second innings. Rohit had put on the whites and was ready to take the field during the end of the 97th over. As drinks was called for, Jaiswal and Sarfaraz, after quenching their thirst and seeing their captain prepared, started walking towards the dressing room. It gave Ben Stokes and Co. the impression that the innings had come to a close, and hence, England were ready to join them in coming off the park.

But plot twist: It wasn't yet the time for England to get some respite and Rohit shooed Sarfaraz and Jaiswal back to carry on, all because the captain was yet to put on his spikes. Play resumed and Sarfaraz took strike against Rehan Ahmed.

India's innings carried on for just another over, as after Sarfaraz smoked the leg-spinner for 6, 4, 6, 0 and 1, Rohit called for the declaration, with India ahead by a massive 556-run lead, all thanks to Jaiswal's monumental double and half-centuries from Sarfaraz and Shubman Gill. As it turned out though, England's relief wasn't long lived as their chase got off to the worst possible start as they were four down inside 12 overs.

Ben Duckett, India's tormentor in the first innings was the first to ball, as he ran himself out thanks to a brilliant piece of work by Dhruv Jurel. Zak Crawley was the next in line, getting out LBW to Jasprit Bumrah – the fourth time the England opener fell to him. As spin was introduced quickly, Ravindra Jadeja struck twice in quick succession, Rohit seizing a sharp catch at slips to dismiss Ollie Pope, followed by Johnny Bairstow being trapped in front as the double blow saw England slump to 28/4.

A day of many highs for India

Jaiswal's manic innings saw him reserve a special place in the legend of Indian cricket. He became only the third batter from India after Vinoo Mankad and Virat Kohli to score more than one double century in a Test series, but next only to Kohli to do so in consecutive matches. This marked India's third occasion of scoring 400 or more in both innings of a Test match, alongside setting a record for the most sixes hit in a Test series, tallying up to 48 and in a match – 21.