Sachin Tendulkar reveals his list of top five-allrounders

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 47th birthday, on Saturday gave a list of his top five-allrounders. While Tendulkar mentioned India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev in the list, he also included Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan in the list as well. Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show, the former right-handed batsman said: “I grew up watching the top five all-rounders of the world. I played with one of them which is Kapil Dev. Second would be when I had gone on to my first tour to Pakistan and played against Imran Khan,” he said.

“The third was playing against Sir Richard Hadlee on my second tour to New Zealand. Then in Australia I played against Malcom Marshall and Ian Botham,” he further added.

“So, these are my top five all-rounders whom I grew up watching play and later, had the opportunity to play against them,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar’s memorable ‘desert storm’ century against Australia in a losing effort at Sharjah in 1998 Coca Cola Cup match was voted as his best innings in a poll conducted by International Cricket Council (ICC) on his birthday.

The Master Blaster had hammered a blistering 143 in 131 balls, with nine fours and five sixes, but he was unable to take his side to a win in a match that saw an interruption due to a sand storm in Sharjah. Tendulkar took on the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz but his side lost. Tendulkar’s blitz narrowly edged out his match-winning 98 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup group match.

“It was neck and neck” until the end, the ICC said in releasing the results of its poll.