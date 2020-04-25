He used to get out by looking at my face it seemed: Harbhajan Singh names his bunny

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 09:05 IST

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting can safely be called one of the finest batsmen of his generation and perhaps the best Australian batsman since Don Bradman.His records too speak for themselves. With 13378 runs in 168 matches, he is second only to Sachin Tendulkar in the list of highest run getters in Test cricket. He stands at the third spot in ODIs behind Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkar.

He dominated bowlers all around the world except one man, who forever had his number. India’s Harbhajan Singh had an upper hand over the Aussie whenever the two faced and dismissed him several times in international cricket.

During a live chat session with Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan said that he had dismissed Ponting even while bowling in the nets when the two played together for Mumbai Indians.

“I think Ricky Ponting used to get out just by looking at my face. I didn’t even need to bowl at him. When he came to play for Mumbai Indians, I thought he would improve after playing me in the nets. But even there I got him out 5-6 times,” Harbhajan to Rohit.

“I think you dented his confidence even before the series started bhajju paa.. Now I know why he couldn’t score runs that season” Rohit to Bhajji jokingly as the duo shared a good laugh.

Ricky Ponting didn’t have the greatest IPL record playing for Mumbai Indians, but he returned to the ‘blue corner’ as coach and led the team to victory. He is currently the coach of Delhi Capitals.