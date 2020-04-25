e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / He used to get out by looking at my face it seemed: Harbhajan Singh names his bunny

He used to get out by looking at my face it seemed: Harbhajan Singh names his bunny

He dominated bowlers all around the world except one man, who forever had his number. India’s Harbhajan Singh had an upper hand over the legendary batsman.

cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2020 09:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Harbhajan Singh
File image of Harbhajan Singh(Twitter)
         

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting can safely be called one of the finest batsmen of his generation and perhaps the best Australian batsman since Don Bradman.His records too speak for themselves. With 13378 runs in 168 matches, he is second only to Sachin Tendulkar in the list of highest run getters in Test cricket. He stands at the third spot in ODIs behind Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkar.

He dominated bowlers all around the world except one man, who forever had his number. India’s Harbhajan Singh had an upper hand over the Aussie whenever the two faced and dismissed him several times in international cricket.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma picks his top 5 India batsmen of all time

During a live chat session with Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan said that he had dismissed Ponting even while bowling in the nets when the two played together for Mumbai Indians.

“I think Ricky Ponting used to get out just by looking at my face. I didn’t even need to bowl at him. When he came to play for Mumbai Indians, I thought he would improve after playing me in the nets. But even there I got him out 5-6 times,” Harbhajan to Rohit.

“I think you dented his confidence even before the series started bhajju paa.. Now I know why he couldn’t score runs that season” Rohit to Bhajji jokingly as the duo shared a good laugh.

ALSO READ: Apart from Virat and Rohit...: Harbhajan names match-winner in team India

Ricky Ponting didn’t have the greatest IPL record playing for Mumbai Indians, but he returned to the ‘blue corner’ as coach and led the team to victory. He is currently the coach of Delhi Capitals.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Coronavirus updates: 1,429 new cases, 57 deaths recorded in India in last 24 hours
Coronavirus updates: 1,429 new cases, 57 deaths recorded in India in last 24 hours
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Month of lockdown impedes virus, a long battle lies ahead
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
Covid-19: In midnight order, government allows neighbourhood shops to open
China sent team including medical experts to advise on Kim Jung Un: Report
China sent team including medical experts to advise on Kim Jung Un: Report
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
‘Knocks the virus out in one minute’: Trump’s disinfectant claims baffle citizens
Apart from Virat and Rohit...: Harbhajan names match-winner in team India
Apart from Virat and Rohit...: Harbhajan names match-winner in team India
WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 people to 8
WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 people to 8
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
Tesla accuses Chinese company of stealing its technology secrets
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news