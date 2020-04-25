Apart from Virat and Rohit...: Harbhajan names match-winner of Indian cricket team

cricket

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 08:24 IST

The limited-overs side of India has become too dependent on the two-three batsmen for runs. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have carried India on many occasions. Their explosive form has resulted in India becoming over-dependent on the three and its middle-order becoming under-exposed. While the form of Shikhar has waned in recent years, Rohit and Virat have continued their match-winning form.

With MS Dhoni, taking a break from international cricket, there is a lack of genuine match-winners in the team. However, the recent form of KL Rahul has given India some hope regarding the conundrum. Rahul has been in impressive form in recent series against Australia and New Zealand and has also been handed the wicket-keeping role by the team management.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma picks his top 5 India batsmen of all time

His run-streak has even caught the eye of Harbhajan Singh, who believes Rahul is a real match-winner for India.

“Apart from you (Rohit) and Virat, K.L. Rahul is a real match-winner. He can play at No. 5, No. 6, and can open as well,” said the Turbanator, as he is fondly called.

Harbhajan on Thursday also opened up on speculations regarding MS Dhoni’s future and said that he thinks that the former India captain will not be wearing the Indian jersey again. Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. He was expected to return for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this season, but the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Virat, AB join forces to help the hungry amidst Covid-19 crisis

Speaking to India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram Live, Harbhajan said: “When I was in Chennai Super Kings camp, people asked me about Dhoni. I don’t know, it’s up to him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again.”