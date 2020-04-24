e-paper
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers join forces to help the hungry amidst COVID-19 crisis

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers join forces to help the hungry amidst COVID-19 crisis

On May 14 in 2016, de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions.

cricket Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bengaluru
AB De Villiers (L) with Virat Kohli.
AB De Villiers (L) with Virat Kohli.(AFP)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have decided to come together in order to help the hungry people in the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The duo decided on Friday that they will auction their 2016 IPL knock bats, shirts and gloves online with the proceeds going to the help of people affected by COVID-19 and to an organisation that supports getting meals on peoples’ tables. On May 14 in 2016, the South Africa international smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions. RCB had posted 248/4, the second-highest score in IPL history.

READ: Virat Kohli makes fun of Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tik Tok videos

“The hunger around the world hurts me, they can’t get food on the table and I have been supporting that cause. Nothing can be worse. That has been my focus and will be for the rest of life,” South African batting ace de Villiers told Indian captain Kohli during an Instagram live chat.

“The 2016 knock against Gujarat Lions was enjoyable. That partnership. We both got hundreds. So I asked you (Virat) to get hold of that bat and I have also got mine. Now we sign our shirts from that match and ours bats. The plan is to get it on an online auction platform,” said de Villiers, spilling the beans.

READ: ‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at

“It will be a nice collectors item. All proceeds will go for COVID-19 issue and a cause that supports getting meals on peoples’ tables,” added the 36-year old, regarded as one of the most destructive cricketers of all time.

“This is an amazing idea. The foundation plan is great and I can bring in my foundation too and we can do it together,” said Kohli with a beaming smile on his face.

(With IANS inputs)

