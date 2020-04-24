‘This guy is playing international cricket’: Virat Kohli makes fun of Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tik Tok videos

cricket

If there is an award for the most entertaining cricketer in the world, then Yuzvendra Chahal would definitely be a top contender. He is a sensation on social media with hilarious videos and posts on other cricketer’s profile. He recently joined the video-sharing app Tik Tok and has been regularly posting videos on it. Chahal has used social media to share his personality with the fans and engaging in fun banter with fellow cricketers.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah had recently trolled Chahal in a live Instagram chat. Now Indian skipper Virat Kohli also made some hilarious comments on Chahal’s activities on social media.

During an Instagram live with fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore player AB de Villiers, Kohli asked the South African to watch Chahal’s Tik Tok videos.

‘Have you seen his Tik Tok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s Tik Tok videos. You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He’s an absolute clown,’ Virat told ABD.

Rohit and Bumrah, who play for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), poked fun at Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Chahal, commenting on the spinner’s batting skills.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Bumrah joined Rohit for an Instagram live chat session and the duo spoke about a wide range of topics including making fun of Chahal.

Bumrah started by saying: “If we face off against RCB in a match, I want to bowl against Chahal. I’ve told him I need to bat above him in the batting order. The day he hits a six, I will go below him.”

Rohit joined in the fun and quipped: “Even I feel you (Bumrah) should save an over and bowl against him (Chahal). Ever since he hit a straight drive in England, he has become a bit overconfident. We should tell him that he hasn’t hit a six in international cricket yet while you have hit a six against the No. 1 bowler in the world (Australia’s Pat Cummins).”

Chahal couldn’t help himself and asked in the comments section if Mumbai Indians are missing a leg spinner in the squad.

Rohit was having none of it and said: “If the Mumbai Indians were losing, we would miss him. But we are winning now, why will we miss him? Chahal should sit in Bangalore, that’s the ideal situation for him.”