‘After that, I was so confident’ - Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalls dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for duck in Ranji Trophy

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:21 IST

In January 2009, an 18-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar became a subject of trivia question - who was the first bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Ranji Trophy match? The answer was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a young pacer in Uttar Pradesh’s Ranji team at the time, who achieved the feat in a match against Mumbai in the 2008-09 season. Now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a mainstay in India’s bowling attack, having represented the country in all three formats.

In an Instagram Live chat with Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner, Bhuvneshwar recalled dismissing Tendulkar for a duck and said that it boosted his confidence. Warner questioned Bhuvneshwar on what drove him to be passionate about the sport.

In his reply, the seamer said: “You always start cricket on the streets in India. That’s where you get the passion from. When I got selected in the first-class cricket team, that’s when the dream began. I always wanted to play for India, but did not know whether I will get a chance.”

“I kept working hard and things got my way. It’s difficult to get a chance amid such a huge population, but dreams come true. It’s hard for me to pin where the passion came from, but I think it’s within,” he added.

Warner then questioned him how the feat against Sachin helped him out in his career. In reply, Bhuvneshwar said: “It was Sachin’s only duck in Ranji Trophy at the time. If a new kid can today get Virat out on zero, on not on zero, it will just boost their confidence. So, yeah, that’s what happened with me. After his wicket, it made me so confident, when I was bowling to anyone, I felt that I can get them out,” he said.

The right-arm fast bowler has played 21 Tests, in which he has taken 63 wickets. In 114 ODIs, he has taken 132 wickets and in 43 T20Is, Bhuvneshwar has scalped 41 wickets.